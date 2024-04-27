CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Heat waves increase risk of epidemics, diseases in Gaza displacement camps
Gaza is experiencing a severe heat wave, with temperatures reaching 37 degrees Celsius, forewarning spread of diseases, especially among Palestinian children and pregnant women.
Heat waves increase risk of epidemics, diseases in Gaza displacement camps
Palestinians who take refuge and live in tents due to ongoing Israeli attacks in Gaza, also face the risk of epidemics due to uncollected garbage and accumulated sewage water in Rafah. / Photo: AA
April 27, 2024

The Civil Defence Agency in Gaza has warned of the spread of epidemics and diseases in displacement camps in the southern part of the enclave as heat waves intensified.

"The suffering of displaced people in the displacement camps in the southern governorates of Gaza seems to be increasing with the intensification of heat waves,'' the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that this situation "forewarns of the widening spread of epidemics and diseases among them, especially among children and pregnant women."

The statement called on the World Health Organization (WHO) ''to urgently take actions to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees and find alternative places to tents amid severe heat waves in the coming days."

Gaza is experiencing a severe heat wave, with temperatures reaching around 37 degrees Celsius (98.6F) during daylight hours on Thursday.

RelatedOrgans stolen, victims buried alive: Gaza mass graves expose Israeli crimes

Brutal offensive

Recommended

Since the beginning of Israel's brutal war on Gaza, Israel has forcibly displaced residents of the enclave southward, claiming it to be a "safe zone."

But Israeli shelling, destruction and atrocities have affected all areas, leading to the congestion of around 1.3 million of the total 2.3 million people in Rafah city alone, according to government officials in Gaza.

Israel has waged a brutal offensive on Gaza since a cross-border operation by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7 last year.

More than 34,388 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 77,437 others injured amid mass destruction and severe shortages of necessities.

More than six months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85 percent of the enclave’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter