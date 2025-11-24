MIDDLE EAST
Millions of Egyptians attend second round of parliamentary polls
Egyptians head to the polls in 13 governorates as the 2025 parliamentary elections enter their second phase.
Over 1,300 candidates are competing under the individual system in Egypt. [File photo] / AP
November 24, 2025

Egyptian voters headed to the polls on Monday for the second phase of the 2025 parliamentary elections, according to the state-run Al Qahera News channel.

The phase covers 13 governorates comprising 73 electoral districts and 5,287 subcommittees, said the channel.

A total of 1,316 candidates are competing for seats under the individual system, alongside one electoral list contesting the list-based districts in the sectors of Cairo, North-Central-South Delta, and East Delta.

Polling stations opened at 9 am (0600GMT) and will continue receiving voters until 9 pm (1800GMT) on Tuesday, marking two full days of voting.

The National Election Authority (NEA) urged citizens to participate, stressing its commitment to ensuring the integrity, transparency, and orderly conduct of the electoral process so that the “will of voters is accurately reflected at the ballot box.”

According to NEA estimates, around 35 million Egyptians are eligible to cast their ballots in this phase.

