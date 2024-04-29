Monday, April 29, 2024

1916 GMT –– Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi received a phone call from US President Joe Biden to discuss the latest developments of ongoing negotiations regarding a ceasefire in Gaza and the dangers of a military escalation in Rafah, a statement from Egypt's presidency said.

More updates 👇

1854 GMT –– US 'does not support' ICC investigation of Israel

The United States said it opposed the International Criminal Court's (ICC) investigation into Israel's conduct in Gaza, amid reports that Israeli officials feared the Hague-based tribunal could soon issue arrest warrants.

"We've been really clear about the ICC investigation, that we don't support it, we don't believe that they have the jurisdiction," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a briefing.

1819 GMT –– UN warns of water and sanitation system collapse in Gaza's Rafah

The UN warned that the water and sanitation system is nearing collapse in Gaza city of Rafah.

The situation in Gaza remains "dire and rough, where about half of Gaza is currently seeking shelter," Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a news conference.

Dujarric said intensive strikes on Rafah are "continuing to be reported along with dozens of fatalities," making it difficult for locals to access essential services such as healthcare, clean water, and sanitation facilities.

"The Coastal Municipalities Water Utility warned that the entire water and sanitation system is nearing collapse to address the rising needs for safe drinking water" in Rafah, he added.

1810 GMT –– Five Israeli units committed gross human rights violations: US

The US said it has found five Israeli units committed gross violations of human rights before the start of Israel's war on Gaza following Hamas' cross-border attack last October 7.

"Four of these units have effectively remediated violations," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters, adding that all of the incidents occurred before October 7 and none took place in Gaza, the focus of the conflict in the months since last October. He added that remediation is in consistent with what the US expects its partners to do.

"We continue to be in consultations and engagements with the government of Israel," Patel said. "They have submitted additional information as it pertains to that unit, and we’re continuing to have those conversations," he added.

1713 GMT –– Gaza hospital staff questioned by ICC war crimes prosecutors, sources say

Prosecutors from the International Criminal Court have interviewed staff from Gaza's two biggest hospitals, two sources told Reuters news agency, the first confirmation that ICC investigators were speaking to medics about possible crimes in Gaza.

The sources, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject, told Reuters ICC investigators had taken testimony from staff who had worked in the main hospital in Gaza City in the north of the enclave, Al Shifa, and the main hospital in Khan Younis in the south, Nasser.

One of the sources said that events surrounding the hospitals could become part of the investigation by the ICC, which hears criminal cases against individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and aggression.

1609 GMT –– Britain's shadow secretary of defence questions UK troops deployment in Middle East

Britain's shadow secretary of state for defence, MP John Healey, questioned the role of the UK armed forces in the Middle East, particularly in light of the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

During a heated session in the House of Commons, he emphasised the extreme suffering of Palestinians, including starving children and families succumbing to famine and disease.

Highlighting the recent RAF airdrop of aid into Gaza, Healey pressed the government on the lack of sea shipments, querying why there has only been one such shipment in over six months.

1551 GMT –– Pro-Palestine protests continue at Canada's McGill University

Students in solidarity with Palestine are continuing their encampment for a third day at McGill University, one of Canada's leading institutions.

McGill University students on Saturday joined the wave of protests on campuses spreading across the US.

The university said in a statement on Monday that it is in talks with "lawyers retained by McGill students in the encampment, to discuss conditions in place to ensure safety as well as a timeline to remove the tents."

The students have expressed their intention to remain on campus "indefinitely," prompting McGill University's senior leadership team to convene and discuss the next steps in this matter, with updates expected soon.

1541 GMT –– Hamas can’t be eliminated: Egypt, Jordan

The top diplomats of Jordan and Egypt said that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas can't be eliminated amid a brutal Israeli offensive on Gaza.

"Hamas is an idea that can’t be eliminated," Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on a panel at the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia.

He said that the Palestinian group did not ignite the current conflict in Gaza.

"The problem did not start on October 7, but it was the result of 70 years of Israeli occupation, which refused to recognise the rights of the Palestinians," he added.

"Everyone wants peace based on a two-state solution," Safadi said. "Israel must declare its commitment to a just and comprehensive peace, but it is clear that Netanyahu does not want peace."

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, for his part, said Hamas leaders have signalled readiness to abandon armed resistance "if there is a clear commitment to establishing a Palestinian state."

"The armed struggle and resistance to occupation are legitimate, and as long as there is occupation there will be a justification for resisting it under international law," he told the panel.

The top diplomat called for setting the conditions "that lead to Hamas being a partner in the [political] process and participating in establishing the Palestinian state." "Palestinian voters are entrusted with determining the role that Hamas can play," he added.

1532 GMT –– Massacre in Gaza should end as soon as possible: Turkish Foreign Minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed the massacre in Gaza should end as soon as possible.

During a meeting with his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Fidan said pressure should be exerted on Israel for an end to the massacre, a permanent ceasefire, and delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

1521 GMT –– Paris police clear Gaza protesters at Sorbonne University

Police moved in to clear dozens of protesters who had set up tents in a courtyard at the Sorbonne University in Paris to protest against the war in Gaza, students there said.

"We set up tents ... like in several US universities," Sorbonne student Louis Maziere said. "We're doing all we can to raise awareness about what is happening in Palestine, about the ongoing genocide in Gaza."

"Police then came running in, brought down tents, grabbed students by the collar and dragged them on the ground, that's not OK... We're quite shocked," he said.

Fellow student Lou said: "What we're pushing for is peace and they answer with force and violence."

BFM TV showed footage of police dragging a couple of students out.

A police source confirmed they had intervened to clear out the Sorbonne's courtyard.

"This operation, which lasted only a few minutes, was carried out peacefully without incident," the source said, declining to respond to questions on how the students had been removed.

1442 GMT –– Norway accuses West of double standards on Gaza

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide accused Western countries of double standards on the second day of the World Economic Forum held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With brutal war unravelling in Gaza and Ukraine, the foreign minister argued that the West’s support for the war-torn European country, inherent in terms of respect for international law, has been absent when it comes to violations of international law in Gaza.

"Many Western countries hesitated to use the same type of language against violations of international humanitarian law, for instance, that we easily apply when they are violated by Russia in Ukraine," Eide said.

1405 GMT –– Hamas offered 40-day truce in Gaza, release of prisoners: UK

Hamas has been offered a 40-day ceasefire and the release of "potentially thousands" of Palestinian prisoners in return for freeing Israeli hostages, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said.

The Palestinian resistance group has been given "a very generous offer of sustained 40 days ceasefire, the release of potentially thousands of Palestinian prisoners, in return for the release of these hostages", Cameron told a World Economic Forum meeting in Riyadh.

The UK foreign minister said that for a "political horizon for a two-state solution", with an independent Palestine co-existing with Israel, the "people responsible for October 7, the Hamas leadership, would have to leave Gaza and you've got to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza".

"You've got to see a political future for the Palestinian people, but you've also crucially got to see security for Israel and those two things have to go together," he added.

1337 GMT –– US military's pier in Gaza to cost $320M

The US military's cost estimate to build a pier off Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid has risen to $320 million, a US defence official and a source familiar with the matter told Reuters news agency.

The figure, which has not been previously reported, illustrates the massive scale of a construction effort that the Pentagon has said involves about 1,000 US service members, mostly from the Army and Navy. Still, the cost has roughly doubled from initial estimates earlier this year, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"The cost has not just risen. It has exploded," Senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Democratic-led Senate Armed Services Committee, told Reuters, when asked about the costs. "This dangerous effort with marginal benefit will now cost the American taxpayers at least $320 million to operate the pier for only 90 days."

1311 GMT –– China 'strongly condemns' perpetrators of Gaza mass graves

“We are deeply shocked and strongly condemn the perpetrators of the atrocity,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, responding to questions about the discovery of mass graves.

Without naming a country, Beijing said "(the) relevant country must no longer turn a deaf ear to the call for justice from people with conscience across the world," according to a transcript of a news conference by the ministry.

"It must no longer talk about the need of a ceasefire while pouring weapons into the conflict, and talk about aid while creating obstacles for humanitarian access," said ministry spokesperson Lin.

"A humanitarian catastrophe that should never have happened continues to unfold before our eyes," said Lin, adding that the "biggest imperative is to put in place a ceasefire as soon as possible." "This is the number one overriding priority in Gaza," he added.

1248 GMT –– Palestinians dig to retrieve bodies buried in rubble

Civil defence teams and volunteers have joined hands to extract the bodies of dead Palestinians from under the rubble of destroyed buildings in northern Gaza, according to a local official.

"We resume our work [in northern Gaza] after a 100-day hiatus," Ahmed al-Kahlout, head of the Civil Defense Agency, told Anadolu news agency.

He said the recovered bodies will be examined, documented and identified before being buried in northern Gaza.

Kahlout said civil defence teams and volunteers are working with limited equipment.

“The Israeli army has destroyed the agency’s drills, bulldozers, and machines,” he added.

Eid Sabah, the nursing director at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, said the Health Ministry has enough information about the number of those under the rubble.

"Work has begun to extract and bury the victims in the designated cemeteries," he told Anadolu. "There are about 10,000 bodies still missing under the rubble in various parts of the strip," he added.

1223 GMT –– US, Egypt 'hopeful' of Gaza truce as envoys meet in Cairo

US top diplomat Antony Blinken said he was "hopeful" Hamas would accept the latest proposal for a long-sought Gaza truce and hostage release deal as negotiators from the Palestinian group were due in Egypt.

Talks "are taking place in Cairo today", said Al-Qahera News, which is linked to Egyptian intelligence services. A senior Hamas official said on Sunday the Palestinian group had no "major issues" with the most recent truce plan.

Blinken told a World Economic Forum meeting in Saudi Arabia he was "hopeful" Hamas would accept a truce.

"Hamas has before it a proposal that is extraordinarily, extraordinarily generous on the part of Israel," Blinken said, urging the group to "decide quickly". "I'm hopeful that they will make the right decision."

Speaking at the same meeting, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said "the proposal has taken into account the positions of both sides." While there was no "final decision" yet, Shoukry said: "We are hopeful... I hope that all will rise to the occasion."

1217 GMT –– Israel launches fresh attacks in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army carried out fresh attacks in southern Lebanon amid growing tension with Lebanese group Hezbollah.

Israeli artillery shelled the towns of Ayta ash-Shaab, Alma ash-Shaab and Naqoura, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

Israeli air strikes were also reported in the border towns of Tyre Harfa, Maroun al-Ras, Naqoura, and Blat amid reports of damage to properties and infrastructure. No reports were yet available about injuries.

1215 GMT –– US press Israel on more humanitarian aid to Gaza: Blinken

The US has seen measurable progress in the humanitarian situation in Gaza, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. However, he cautioned that it still wasn't sufficient and vowed to press Israeli officials later this week to do more.

Speaking at the opening of a meeting with the six-country Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh, Blinken cited the opening of new border crossings and higher amount of humanitarian aid as evidence of progress.

"But, it is not enough. We still need to get more aid in and around Gaza. We need to improve de-confliction with the humanitarian assistance workers," Blinken said, referring to a mechanism that will ensure Israel does not strike aid groups.

"We finally have to make sure that we're not just focusing on inputs but on impact. All of this is going to be focus of the next few days for me, as I travel onto Jordan and Israel," Blinken said.