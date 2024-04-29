Underlining that good infrastructure is key for development and trade, the Turkish treasury and finance minister has said his country is investing heavily in infrastructure to enhance connectivity.

Speaking at a session of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group's annual meeting and golden jubilee event in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Monday, Mehmet Simsek said Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, and Iraq have signed a deal on the Development Road project.

Through the road project, “we are going to connect Basra Port to highways and railways, all the way to London," he added.

"Why start from Basra? Because I think one of the links of one of the possible connectivity that was missing was from Basra to Türkiye and to Europe," he stressed.

"Trade is engine for global growth and Türkiye's growth"

Mentioning the difficulties in Syria and other parts in the region, he said: "So you couldn't consider another alternative. And it seems like it was a perfect match, because we already have connectivity through Georgia, Azerbaijan all the way to Central Asia; there is a rail link."

He underlined that trade is the engine for the global growth and also Türkiye's growth.

Mentioning trade fragmentation or protectionism, he said these are significant headwinds.

"Türkiye has an advantage, because with fragmentation, friend-shoring and near-shoring are becoming new trends," he noted, adding that Türkiye is probably one of the biggest beneficiaries of these new tracks.

Immediate neighbourhoods

Highlighting that Türkiye is friends with the EU, which is one of the largest mature economies as a bloc, Simsek said the country has also very strong historic culture trade ties with the Middle East and North Africa and similarly it is friends with Central Asia.

"So, when you look at our immediate neighbourhoods, which account for over 70 percent of Türkiye’s exports, our immediate neighbourhood qualifies as friend and near," he explained.

"We think we would benefit from trade fragmentation, which is not desirable of course," he added.