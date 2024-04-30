The White House has said it viewed the reported role of the Indian intelligence service in two assassination plots in Canada and the United States as a serious matter.

"This is a serious matter, and we're taking that very, very seriously," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday.

"We're going to continue to raise our concerns."

The Washington Post on Monday reported that an officer in India's intelligence service was directly involved in a foiled plan to assassinate a US citizen and one of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's most vocal critics in the United States, and the separate shooting death of a Sikh leader last June in Canada.

The Post alleged that Vikram Yadav, an officer of India's infamous Research and Analysis Wing [RAW], had orchestrated the failed assassination plot of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun by enlisting a "hit team" to carry out the operation.

US officials previously named the target of the attempted murder as Pannun, a Sikh separatist and dual citizen of the United States and Canada.

Pannun is the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice, a group that India labelled an "unlawful association" in 2019, citing its involvement in "extremist activities."

Subsequently, in 2020, India listed Pannun as an "individual terrorist".

Assassinations in Canada and Pakistan