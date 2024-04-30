WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hamas, Fatah met for Palestinian reconciliation talks in Beijing — China
According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the two Palestinian sides fully expressed their political will to achieve reconciliation through dialogue and consultation.
Hamas, Fatah met for Palestinian reconciliation talks in Beijing — China
China has historically been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause and supportive of a two-state solution/ Photo: AP Archive
April 30, 2024

China has said that two rival Palestinian groups Hamas and Fatah met in Beijing recently for "in-depth and candid talks on promoting intra-Palestinian reconciliation".

"Representatives of the Palestine National Liberation Movement and the Islamic Resistance Movement recently came to Beijing," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said on Tuesday, referring to the groups by their formal names.

"The two sides fully expressed their political will to achieve reconciliation through dialogue and consultation, discussed many specific issues and made positive progress," he added, without specifying when the sides had met.

Hamas took over the coastal territory from the Palestinian Authority in 2007, after being blocked from exercising real power despite winning a legitimate parliamentary election the previous year.

Recommended

Fatah maintains partial administrative control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank through the Palestinian Authority.

China has historically been sympathetic to the Palestinian cause and supportive of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Beijing has been calling for an immediate ceasefire since the start of the current Israel war on Gaza.

RelatedWhy China’s Gaza stance contrasts with West’s staunch support for Israel
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington