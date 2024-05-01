Brown University has reached an agreement with students protesting the war in Gaza that would see them remove their encampment from school grounds in exchange for the institution weighing divesting from Israel.

The move represents a first major concession from an elite American university amid relentless student protests that have paralysed campuses across the country, divided public opinion, and led to hundreds of arrests.

In a statement, Brown President Christina Paxson said students had agreed to end their protests and clear their camp by 5:00 pm local time on Tuesday and "refrain from further actions that would violate Brown's conduct code through the end of the academic year."

'Divestment is getting near'

In turn, "five students will be invited to meet with five members of the Corporation of Brown University in May to present their arguments to divest Brown's endowment from 'companies enabling and profiting from the genocide in Gaza'."

Student protesters jumped for joy upon hearing the news of the deal and chanted "with love not fear, divestment is getting near" before beginning to remove their tents.