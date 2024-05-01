Thousands of Georgians have protested again, as parliament advanced a controversial "foreign influence" bill, despite weeks of demonstrations and warnings from Brussels that it would damage Tbilisi's European aspirations.

The EU also condemned police action the previous night, when they fired tear gas and rubber bullets at thousands of protesters against the measure.

Lawmakers voted 83 to 23 to adopt the bill in a second reading.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has said it wants to sign it into law by mid-May, arguing it only serves to boost transparency of NGOs' foreign funding.

But its critics say the proposed law aims to silence dissent.

Waving Georgian and EU flags, thousands of demonstrators once again gathered outside parliament, Wednesday evening, trying to block the building's entrances, said an AFP reporter.

The turmoil came ahead of parliamentary elections in October, seen as a key test of democracy in the EU-aspirant Black Sea nation.