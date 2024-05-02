As the two-week standoff between pro-Palestine protesters and college administrators at Columbia University in New York came to a head on Tuesday, officials on Wednesday anxiously monitored whether the fallout would spark more protests on college campuses around the country or quell what has been a growing movement.

The Student Spring protests are the biggest and most prolonged since the Vietnam protests in the 1960s and 1970s.

Here are the latest developments:

Police dismantle encampment at Dartmouth

An encampment at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire was dismantled by police late on Wednesday, just hours after pro-Palestinian demonstrators put up a handful of tents. Officers arrested multiple people, including at least one professor, according to local media reports.

Police move onto campus at Portland State University

Portland State University officials in Oregon said police had moved onto campus on Wednesday evening as protesters continued to occupy a library on campus.

The university posted an alert on social platform X saying: "POLICE ACTIVITY at SOUTH PARK BLOCKS," which is where the campus is located. The post also said people should avoid the campus area.

University President Ann Cudd said in a written statement before police arrived on campus that the university would open for classes on Thursday.

"It is critically important to return to the university’s mission of educating our students," Cudd's statement added.

The Portland Police Bureau said earlier that it had been part of a team trying to resolve the situation but that protesters in the library had not responded to their efforts to communicate.

Police tell UCLA protesters to disperse or face arrest

Announcements broadcast on the University of California Los Angeles campus on Wednesday evening warned demonstrators to disperse or they would be arrested and face a misdemeanor charge.

The protesters largely stayed in place, chanting pro-Palestine slogans.

UCLA posted on X that campus operations will be limited on Thursday and Friday with all classes required to pivot to remote instruction. The post urged people to continue avoiding campus and the Royce Quad area.

Hundreds support Pro-Palestine protesters at UCLA as police presence grows

Hundreds of supporters of the pro-Palestine protesters, including students and alumni, stood on the UCLA campus steps beyond the encampment on Wednesday while law enforcement presence grew.

Metal and wooden barriers had been restored around the tent encampment, and overhead TV cameras showed people within the enclosure distributing goggles, helmets, and other gear as well as medical assistance tents that had been set up.

Ray Wiliani, who lives near UCLA, said he came to the campus Wednesday evening to support the pro-Palestinian demonstrators following the attack by counter-protesters on their encampment hours earlier.

"We need to take a stand for it," he said. "Enough is enough."

Columbia president justifies police crackdown

Columbia University's president released a statement to members of the college community outlining why she had called the police the night before.

Nemat Minouche Shafik said protesters taking over an administration building on campus was a "drastic escalation" of the encampment at the college, which "pushed the University to the brink, creating a disruptive environment for everyone and raising safety risks to an intolerable level."

Shafik acknowledged the school has a "long and proud" history of activism on campus, but argued that those occupying the building committed "acts of destruction, not political speech."

"I know I speak for many members of our community in saying that this turn of events has filled me with deep sadness. I am sorry we reached this point," she wrote.

Protest march near Columbia University

More than 100 people, most identifying themselves as Columbia University faculty and staff, marched and chanted near the school's New York campus on Wednesday.

They marched on the eastern side of the campus by Hamilton Hall, where, hours earlier, New York police burst in to break up a demonstration by protesters who had occupied the building.

Many marchers held signs reading "No cops on campus," and chanted slogans aimed at Columbia University president Nemat Shafik, including "How many kids did you arrest today?"

Rioters attack pro-Palestine protesters at UCLA, classes cancelled

Classes have been cancelled at the University of California, Los Angeles, after counter-protesters attacked pro-Palestine students on campus.

UCLA announced the class cancellation on the social media site X, stating: "Due to the distress caused by the violence that took place on Royce Quad late last night and early this morning, all classes are cancelled today. Please avoid the Royce Quad area."

The clashes at UCLA took place around a tent encampment built by pro-Palestinian protesters.

The pro-Zionism rioters tried to pull down a line of parade barricades, plywood and wooden pallets at the edge of the camp.

California threatens students with expulsion

California Governor Gavin Newsom said anyone who engaged in illegal behaviour on the University of California, Los Angeles, campus should be held accountable, "including through criminal prosecution, suspension or expulsion."

"The law is clear: The right to free speech does not extend to inciting violence, vandalism, or lawlessness on campus," said the Democratic governor.

His spokesperson, Izzy Gardon, said the California Highway Patrol was deployed to the Los Angeles campus after "unacceptable" delays and limited response from campus police to clashes between duelling groups of protesters.

'Gaza Liberation Encampment' established at University of Texas in Dallas

Pro-Palestine students at the University of Texas in Dallas have set up tents on campus.

The students changed the name of the campus' Chess Plaza to 'Gaza Liberation Encampment' Plaza, according to Dallas News.

The students are demanding the university to divest from companies that support Israel, including Raytheon, Lockheed, and Boeing.