Last year, Amaurie Lacey of the US state of Georgia took his own life at the age of 17, allegedly counselled by ChatGPT on “the most effective way to tie a noose”.

This is not an isolated case. A series of lawsuits filed in California have accused the popular AI platform of acting as a “suicide coach”, linking it to depression, self-harm and several deaths.

As artificial intelligence systems become embedded in the daily routines of young people—from homework help to entertainment—mental-health and technology specialists are sounding alarms about an escalating trend.

This week, new research in England showed that a large number of teenagers – aged 13 to 17 – are turning to AI chatbots for mental health support, revealing a growing worldwide trend.

Increasingly, adolescents are using AI chatbots not just for advice, but as stand-ins for therapists.

What began as a tool to generate essays, plan vacations, or troubleshoot school assignments has quietly morphed into an intimate emotional outlet for teens navigating anxiety, conflict, or loneliness. The appeal is undeniable: AI doesn’t judge, doesn’t scold, and responds instantly at any hour.

But experts warn that this emerging behaviour carries profound risks that the technology is not yet equipped to handle.

“AI cannot always recognise crisis signals. Expressions of intense anxiety or self-harm can be mistaken by an algorithm for casual language,” says Ayse Oktay Yildirim, a psychological counsellor who works with students in middle and high school in Istanbul.

“When professional help is delayed, the risks for the young person increase significantly,” Yildirim tells TRT World.

Shift toward digital confidants

Across the world, the number of children using AI chatbots and social media has risen exponentially over the past year, studies show, forcing governments to initiate guardrails.

On Wednesday, Australia became the first country in the world to ban social media for children under 16, a landmark move that could prod other nations to initiate similar measures.

Regulators in several countries are also mulling similar measures to ringfence vulnerable children from AI chatbots.

Yildirim sees the shift as a reflection of a deeper cultural migration. “The rapid rise of AI-based chat applications among young people shows that the search for emotional support is increasingly shifting into the digital realm.”

Adolescence, she explains, is a stage where “the need to feel understood is particularly strong.”

AI’s qualities—availability, anonymity, and speed—make it an irresistible alternative for teens reluctant to speak to parents or professionals.

“They believe they can speak freely because they expect no judgment,” Yildirim says. “And they receive quick answers, which creates an illusion of help.”

She warns that this illusion can be harmful, warning of emotional dependence on AI. “Over time, a young person may seek AI’s responses before turning to their own internal resources. This weakens problem-solving and emotion-regulation skills.”

AI expert Tugba Dayioglu from Nisantasi University in Istanbul points to the recent research from England, Wales, and Spain that suggests the trend is far from anecdotal.

In multiple studies, nearly one in four adolescents reported using AI systems as a form of psychological support—sometimes explicitly referring to them as “therapists”.

“These young people ask AI the same questions they would ask mental-health professionals,” Dayioglu tells TRT World.