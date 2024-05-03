Friday, May 3, 2024

1815 GMT — A delegation from Palestinian resistance group Hamas will visit Cairo on Saturday, a Hamas official told Reuters, amid expectations that they will deliver a written response to an Israeli proposal on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release.

The Hamas official, who declined to be identified, spoke on Friday after CIA Director William Burns arrived in the Egyptian capital for meetings about the conflict in Gaza, according to an Egyptian security source and three sources at Cairo airport.

"There is a complete and continuous coordination between all resistance factions, and there is consensus on the resistance’s demands", the group added in the statement.

Citing a senior Egyptian source, Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera news TV also reported that Cairo will receive the Hamas delegation on Saturday to discuss developments in the Gaza truce talks.

1825 GMT — Children in Rafah face injury, illness, malnutrition, trauma, disabilities: UN

The UN issued a stark warning on the potential consequences of a ground operation in the Gaza city of Rafah, emphasising the grave threat it poses to the lives of some 600,000 children in the region.

The UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq at a news conference said a military operation into Rafah "would bring catastrophe on top of catastrophe" for the children there.

He said "nearly all of the some 600,000 children in Rafah are either injured, sick, malnourished, traumatized, or living with disabilities."

WHO warned that healthcare facilities "will quickly become non-functional if there's a military incursion into Rafah, and then a full-scale military operation into Rafah could lead to a bloodbath," Haq said.

1815 GMT — Falling aid pallet kills, injures several Palestinians in Gaza

Several Palestinians waiting for aid were killed and injured when an aid pallet airdropped on northern Gaza fell without its parachutes opening, Gaza's Civil Defense Agency said.

"The falling of an aid pallet from the air directly onto a group of citizens in the northern part of the Strip led to the deaths and injuries of several people," the agency's spokesperson, Mahmoud Basal, said in a statement.

Basal, however, did not specify the number of casualties.

1744 GMT — 10,000 people missing in Gaza since Israeli attacks in territory

Nearly 10,000 people are either missing or trapped under the rubble due to Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 last year, according to local authorities in the Palestinian enclave.

The bodies of 471 Palestinians have been unearthed from six mass graves in hospitals raided by Israeli soldiers, said the media office.

It also said that nearly 11,000 injured are in critical condition and require treatment abroad, while 10,000 cancer patients are at risk of dying due to insufficient health care.

1727 GMT — Pro-Palestinian students in Princeton University begin hunger strike

A group of pro-Palestinian Princeton University students began a hunger strike at the Ivy League school, New Jersey, to pressure administrators to meet their demands.

"This strike is a response to the administration's refusal to engage with our demands for dissociation and divestment from Israel," one of the students participating in the protest said in a video posted on X as five students each read out parts of a joint statement.

"We refuse to be silenced by the university administration's intimidation and repression tactics. We struggle together in solidarity with the people of Palestine. We commit our bodies to their liberation," she added.

The students who made the announcement said they would carry out the protest "until the following demands are met."

1714 GMT — Palestinian PM welcomes recognition of Palestine State by Trinidad and Tobago

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the decision of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to recognize the State of Palestine, stressing that the decision contributes to achieving the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination on their land.

In a statement cited by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Abbas affirmed that Trinidad and Tobago steadfastly "supported the rights of the Palestinian people over the past years and voted in favor of these rights in international forums."

The Palestinian president urged countries worldwide "to stand up to their responsibilities and acknowledge the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination."

1639 GMT — Arrests exceed 2,300 as police clear more US campus encampments

Police ordered pro-Palestinian protesters to abandon a tent encampment at New York University, following weeks of demonstrations and police crackdowns at college campuses nationwide that have resulted in more than 2,300 arrests.

About a dozen protesters who refused police orders to leave were arrested and about 30 more left voluntarily, according to NYU spokesperson John Beckman.

The school asked the New York Police Department to intervene “to minimize the likelihood of injury" and disruption, Beckman said.

1626 GMT — Israel trade freeze aimed at forcing Gaza truce — Erdogan

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Türkiye's move to halt trade with Israel was designed to force the country to a ceasefire over Gaza.

"We have taken some measures to force Israel to agree to a ceasefire and increase the amount of humanitarian aid to enter" Gaza, Erdogan told a group of businessmen in Istanbul.

"We will oversee the consequences of this step we have taken in coordination and consultation with our business world."

Erdogan also said: "We do not run after hostility or conflict in our region," saying "We know now that we did the right thing."

1607 GMT — A new sea route for Gaza aid is on track: USAID

The United States expects to have on-the-ground arrangements in Gaza ready for humanitarian workers to start delivering food, treatment for starving children and other urgent assistance by early to mid-month when the American military expects to complete a floating pier for the aid, an official with the US Agency for International Development said.

But aid coming through the new U.S.-led maritime route still will serve only a fraction — half a million people — of those who need help in Gaza, the USAID official stressed to The Associated Press.

1536 GMT — Yemen's Houthis announce '4th round' of escalation against Israel's war in Gaza

The Yemeni group Houthi said it started the fourth round against Israel as Tel Aviv announced serious preparations for a military offensive against the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza.

The group's military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, revealed that the fourth phase of escalation "includes targeting all ships that violate the Israeli navigation ban and heading to the ports of occupied Palestine from the Mediterranean Sea in any area targeted by the Houthi forces."

He continued: "If the Israeli enemy launches a military offensive on Rafah, we will impose comprehensive sanctions on all ships of companies associated with supplies and entry to the ports of occupied Palestine, regardless of their nationality."

1536 GMT — US relocates Gaza pier construction due to bad weather

US forces have moved construction of a temporary pier for Gaza aid deliveries from an offshore area to the Israeli port of Ashdod due to high seas and winds, the military said.

"Yesterday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) temporarily paused offshore assembly of the floating pier in the vicinity of Gaza due to sea state considerations," the military command said in a statement.

"Forecasted high winds and high sea swells caused unsafe conditions for Soldiers working on the surface of the partially constructed pier," it said.

"The partially built pier and military vessels involved in its construction have moved to the Port of Ashdod, where assembly will continue, and will be completed prior to the emplacement of the pier in its intended location when sea states subside."

1412 GMT — Netanyahu comments intended to torpedo truce prospects — Hamas

A senior Hamas official has accused Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu of issuing statements intended to torpedo prospects for a truce in the nearly seven-month war in Gaza.

Hossam Badran told AFP that Hamas was in the process of conducting internal dialogues within its leadership and with allied militant groups before negotiators return to Cairo to continue negotiations towards a truce.

But he warned that Netanyahu's repeated statements insisting he will send troops into the territory's far southern city of Rafah were calculated to "thwart any possibility of concluding an agreement".

"Netanyahu was the obstructionist in all previous rounds of dialogue and previous negotiations, and it is clear that he still is," he said in a telephone interview.

"He is not interested in reaching an agreement, and therefore he says words in the media to thwart these current efforts."

1410 GMT — 'Slightly' more food available in Gaza but famine still looms: WHO

The availability of food in Gaza has very slightly improved, though the risk of famine in the besieged Palestinian territory remains, the World Health Organization said.

"The food situation has a little bit improved. There's a bit more food," Rik Peeperkorn, the WHO representative in the Palestinian territories, told a press briefing in Geneva via video-link from Jerusalem.

Compared to a few months ago, "definitely there is more basic food, more wheat, but also a little bit more diversified food on the market", he said.

Peeperkorn stressed that local food production in the densely populated Gaza — such as fruit, vegetables and fish — had been "destroyed" by the war.

The threat of famine had "absolutely not" gone away, he said.

1322 GMT — Yemen's Houthis say will target ships heading to Israeli ports

Yemen's Houthis will target ships heading to Israeli ports in any area that is within their range, military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a televised speech.

"We will target any ships heading to Israeli ports in the Mediterranean Sea in any area we are able to reach," he said.

The Iran-aligned Houthi militants have launched repeated drone and missile strikes on ships in the crucial shipping channels of the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab strait and the Gulf of Aden since November to show their support for the Palestinians in the Gaza war.

This has forced shippers to re-route cargo to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa and has stoked fears that the Israeli war on Gaza could spread and destabilise the Middle East.

1255 GMT — Over 10,000 women killed in Gaza: UN agency

More than 10,000 women were killed in the ongoing Israeli onslaught on besieged Gaza, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said.

In a statement, the agency said: “The war in Gaza continues to be a war on women.”

"Over 10,000 women have been killed and 19,000 injured," it added. The agency also said: "37 children lose their mother every single day."

It stressed that "conditions are appalling," noting that "over 155,000 pregnant or breastfeeding women faced with severely limited access to water and sanitary items."

1214 GMT — Gaza death toll tops 34,600 as Israeli onslaught continues

The Health Ministry in Gaza said that at least 34,622 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during almost seven months of Israel's war on Gaza.

The tally includes at least 26 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,867 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war between Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel.

1202 GMT — Britain sanctions Israeli groups for violence in West Bank

Britain announced new sanctions on "extremist Israeli groups" and a number of individuals who it said were behind the violence in the occupied West Bank, according to a statement from the British Foreign Ministry.

1157 GMT — Israel detains 53 Palestinian journalists: NGOs

Israel keeps 53 journalists in its prisons, including 43 who were arrested after the outbreak of the war against Gaza on October 7, 2023, said the Palestinian Prisoner Society and the Addameer association for Prisoner Support and Human Rights on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

The two institutions said the Israeli forces arrested and detained a total of 70 journalists after the outbreak of the war, including 43 who are currently held in their prisons.

It indicated that "four journalists from Gaza are still under forced disappearance."

In their joint statement, the two Palestinian groups said the arrests highlighted "the systematic policies used by the occupation regime over many decades against Palestinian journalists."

1139 GMT — Türkiye's President Erdogan denounces Western support for Israel

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised the West for its ongoing support to Israel.

"All Western countries, led by the US, are supporting Israel and they are sparing no efforts to condemn the poverty-stricken Palestinians to death," he said.

Erdogan also added that the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestine is "unacceptable." "Israel has brutally killed 40,000 to 45,000 Palestinians so far. As Muslims, it is unthinkable for us to stand by and watch this happen," he added.

1040 GMT — Rafah operation could result in 'slaughter of civilians': UN

An Israeli army's invasion in Rafah would put the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians at risk and be a huge blow to the humanitarian operations of the entire enclave, the UN humanitarian office said.

Israel has warned of an operation against Hamas in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where around a million displaced people are crowded together in shelters and makeshift accommodation, having fled months of Israeli bombardments.

"It could be a slaughter of civilians and an incredible blow to the humanitarian operation in the entire strip because it is run primarily out of Rafah," said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, at a Geneva press briefing.

1014 GMT — Harvard to install safety barriers amid pro-Palestine encampment

Harvard University announced plans to install three-foot orange barriers in some locations around the pro-Palestine encampment in Harvard Yard at the center of the campus to ensure safety during freshmen move-out.

The barriers, slated to be in place until May 15, will be positioned between key buildings bordering the encampment, including Massachusetts Hall, Harvard Hall, Matthews Hall, Hollis Hall, and University Hall, according to the university's spokesperson Jason A. Newton.

These measures aim to manage pedestrian and vehicular traffic flow during the ongoing occupation.

Harvard has progressively implemented measures to mitigate the encampment's impact on normal operations, including restricting access to the Yard and relocating events and exams.

Spokesperson Newton stressed pedestrian safety, urging individuals to maintain "a safe distance from vehicles" and keep "egress passageways clear."

0936 GMT — Hamas calls for global action over Israeli targeting journalists

Palestinian resistance movement Hamas called for global action to “criminalise” Israeli violations against Palestinian journalists.