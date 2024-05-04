Anti-war demonstrations ceased this week at a small number of US universities after school leaders struck deals with pro-Palestine protesters, fending off possible disruptions of final exams and graduation ceremonies.

The agreements at schools including Brown, Northwestern and Rutgers stand out amidst the chaotic scenes and 2,400-plus arrests on 46 campuses across the nation since April 17.

Tent encampments, building takeovers and police crackdown have disrupted classes at some schools, including Columbia and UCLA in massive "Student Spring" protests.

Deals included commitments by universities to review their investments in Israel or hear calls to stop doing business with the longtime US ally. Many protester demands have zeroed in on links to the Israeli military as Tel Aviv's "genocidal" war grinds on in Gaza.

The agreements to even discuss divestment mark a major step on an issue that has been controversial for years, with opponents of a long-running campaign to boycott Israel saying it veers into anti- Semitism.

But while the colleges have made concessions around amnesty for protesters and funding for Middle Eastern studies, they have made no promises about changing their investments.

Heartened by the progress

"I think for some universities, it might be just a delaying tactic to diffuse the protests," said Ralph Young, a history professor who studies American dissent at Temple University in Philadelphia.

"The end of the semester is happening now. And maybe by the time the next semester begins, there is a cease fire in Gaza."

Young said dialogue is a better tactic than arrests, which can inflame protesters.

Talking "at least gives the protesters the feeling that they’re getting somewhere," he said. "Whether they are getting somewhere or not is another question."

Israel has falsely claimed the protests are "anti-Semitic," while majority of students, including Jewish protesters, say Tel Aviv uses those allegations to silence opposition.

The University of Minnesota reopened on Thursday after administrators said they reached an agreement to end an encampment in the heart of the Minneapolis campus.