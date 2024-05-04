The death toll from floods and mudslides triggered by torrential storms in southern Brazil has climbed to 39, officials said, as they warned of worse to come.

Rising water levels in the state of Rio Grande do Sul was putting strain on dams and threatening the metropolis of Porto Alegre with "unprecedented" flooding, authorities warned on Friday.

"Forget everything you've seen; it's going to be much worse in the metropolitan region," Governor Eduardo Leite said on Friday as streets of the state capital, with a population of some 1.5 million, started flooding after days of heavy downpours in the region.

The state's civil defence department said at least 265 municipalities have suffered storm damage in Rio Grande do Sul since Monday, injuring 74 people and displacing more than 24,000 — a third of whom have been brought to shelters.

At least 68 people were missing, and more than 350,000 have experienced some form of damage, according to the latest data.

And there was no end in sight, with officials reporting an "emergency situation, presenting a risk of collapse" at four dams in the state.

Rio Grande do Sul's 'worst disaster'

The level of the state's main Guiaba river, meanwhile, was estimated to have risen 4.2-4.6 metres, but could not be measured as the gages have washed away, the mayor of Porto Alegre said.

As it kept rising, officials raced to reinforce flood protection.

Porto Alegre's worst recorded flood was in 1941 when the river reached a level of 4.71 metres.

Elsewhere in the state, several cities and towns have been completely cut off from the world in what Governor Leite described as "the worst disaster in the history" of Rio Grande do Sul.

Many communities have been left without access to drinking water, telephone or internet services. Tens of thousands had no electricity.