A Russian rocket strike on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region has killed two people and a drone attack on the northeastern city of Kharkiv injured at least six, officials have said.

"In Pokrovsk, rocket attacks killed two people and damaged a house," Vadim Filashkin, Ukraine's governor of the eastern Donetsk region, said in a post on Telegram on Sunday.

Pokrovsk is around 60 kilometres (35 miles) northwest of Donetsk city, the Russian-held capital of the region which Moscow claims to have annexed.

The overnight attacks came as Orthodox Christians in Ukraine and Russia celebrated Easter.

Ukraine's air force said Russia fired 24 Iranian-style "Shahed" drones at its territory overnight, 23 of which were shot down.

"A house and outbuildings were burned down as a result of 'Shahed' attacks. Six people were injured, among them a girl born in 2015," said Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov on Telegram.

'Life will definitely defeat death'