Prime Minister Narendra Modi is criss-crossing India in a marathon election campaign but, for the first time since 1996, his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not contesting in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Instead, the main contenders for the three seats in the Muslim-majority region are powerful local parties, the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party (PDP). They will contest against each other but both say they are opposed to the Hindu nationalist BJP and will align with the Congress party-led opposition alliance.

The disputed Himalayan region is claimed in full although ruled in part by both India and Pakistan since their independence from Britain in 1947.

Analysts and opposition parties say the BJP decided to skip contesting the election because the outcome is likely to contradict Modi's narrative of a peaceful, more integrated Kashmir since he removed the region's semi-autonomous status in 2019 and brought it under New Delhi's control.

The BJP, along with allies, is contesting in every other part of India and is tipped to win a majority of parliament's 543 seats on the back of its Hindu-first image.

"Why are they absent from the election?" asked Omar Abdullah, a leader of the National Conference and a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir state.

"Clearly there is a gap between what the BJP claims to have done and the reality on the ground," he said, speaking in his home in Indian-administered Kashmir's main city, Srinagar.

Modi says his 2019 decision brought normalcy to Indian-administered Kashmir after decades of bloodshed and that he will bring investments and jobs soon.

The federal Home (Interior) Minister Amit Shah backs up the government's position by claiming that youths now hold laptops in their hands instead of stones that they used to throw at security forces in the past.

As part of the move, Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir state was split into two federally ruled areas - the Muslim-dominated Kashmir valley with the Hindu-dominated Jammu plains, and mountainous, Buddhist-dominated Ladakh.

The government slapped a harsh lockdown on Indian-administered Kashmir at the time and Abdullah and almost all other local leaders were held in custody for months.

Ravinder Raina, the chief of the Kashmir unit of the BJP, said the party's decision to skip the election was part of a broader strategy, although he declined to give specifics.

"The BJP will not fight, but support a candidate who will work for peace, happiness, brotherhood and democracy," in each of the three seats, he said. The BJP has not yet announced which of the many small parties in the fray it will support.

Alienation and discontent

Interviews with over a dozen residents, political leaders, security officials and analysts in Indian-administered Kashmir and New Delhi indicate that discontent and alienation continue to simmer in the heavily militarised Himalayan region.