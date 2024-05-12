Sunday, May 12, 2024

2000 GMT — A Geneva-based rights group has said that Israeli forces used three Palestinian children as "human shields" during their raid on the Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank on May 5 and 6.

Defense for Children International documented testimonies from three children who described similar conditions and assaults while serving as "human shields" by the Israeli forces.

The statement explained that “the soldiers forced them to walk in front of them in the buildings and alleys of the camp, searched homes, and demanded that residents evacuate. In two cases, the soldiers put their rifles on the shoulders of two children and fired shots.”

2042 GMT — Geneva Uni students support Palestine despite warnings

Geneva University students in Switzerland have continued to support Palestine since May 7, despite the university rectorate's warning to "evacuate the campus."

Students continued their protests, with hundreds of people outside the campus demonstrating their support for Palestinians, and the number of supporters on the streets grew.

Students without their identity cards are denied access to campus by university security personnel.

Europe has become the new centre of student demonstrations in support of Palestine, which started at Columbia University in the US in mid-April.

More than 2,500 people have been detained so far in protests in which the police intervened at the request of the administrations at many universities in the US.

1955 GMT — Blinken: Israel offensive on Rafah would not eliminate Hamas

An all-out Israeli offensive on the Gaza city of Rafah would provoke "anarchy" without eliminating Hamas, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Separately, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasised Washington's concerns about an offensive in a call with his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi.

"Mr. Sullivan reiterated President Biden's longstanding concerns over the potential for a major military ground operation into Rafah, where over one million people have taken shelter," a White House readout of the phone call said.

1930 GMT — Israel opens new border crossing into northern Gaza

Israel's military has said it had opened a new border crossing into northern Gaza as aid agencies warned that barely any aid was reaching residents of the territory.

"In accordance with the directive of the government of Israel and in coordination with the US government, the 'Western Erez' crossing was opened," the military said in a statement.

1800 GMT — Turkish President Erdogan lauds Hamas's peace efforts, condemns Israeli army attacks on Rafah

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lauded Hamas's step towards a lasting peace agreement, criticising the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for attacks on civilians in Rafah, in southern Gaza.

"Hamas has taken a truly critical step towards a permanent ceasefire. The response of the Netanyahu administration, however, was to attack the innocents in Rafah," said Erdogan during his speech at the World Muslim Scholars Consultation Summit in Istanbul.

"We have seen that those who call themselves as a 'land of freedom' suddenly have diverted to fascism when Israel's interests are at stake," he added, criticizing Israel for its ongoing expansion "through occupation and oppression," which has resulted in the loss of "innocent" lives in the enclave.

1724 GMT — Hezbollah claims missile attack on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon

Lebanese group Hezbollah said that it had targeted with missiles Israeli military forces in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, Hezbollah said a missile attack targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Zebdine site and surveillance and technical equipment in the Hounin barracks in the occupied Shebaa Farms. There were no reports yet of casualties or damage.

1658 GMT — Hamas hails Egypt for joining genocide case against Israel at top UN court

Palestinian group Hamas hailed Egypt's decision to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its deadly war on Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas praised Egypt's condemnation of the Israeli "crimes" in Gaza and called on all Arab and Muslim countries "to take similar steps in support of the Palestinian cause by joining the lawsuit" against Israel.

It also urged all countries "to sever relations with the (Israeli) occupation, isolate it internationally, and seek to bring its leaders to accountability over their systematic crimes against children and people in the Gaza Strip."

1616 GMT — Israel lacks 'credible plan' to protect Rafah civilians: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said Israel lacks a "credible plan" to protect some 1.4 million Palestinian civilians in Rafah and warns that an Israeli attack could create an insurgency in the southern Gaza city.

"Israel is on a trajectory potentially to inherit an insurgency with many armed Hamas fighters left or if it leaves a vacuum filled by chaos, filled by anarchy and probably refilled by Hamas," Blinken said on NBC's Meet the Press.

Hamas, he said, is returning to northern Gaza areas that Israel claimed to have cleared, and an assault on Rafah "risks doing terrible harm to civilians" without ending the Hamas presence there.

1613 GMT — CENTCOM, Israeli army chiefs discuss military cooperation as onslaught continues on Palestinians in Gaza

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Michael Erik Kurilla met with Israeli Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi over the weekend.

"The commanders held an operational situational assessment and discussed operational developments, including the strengthening of the coordination and cooperation between the militaries," the Israeli army said in a statement.

The two commanders met amid the Israeli army's ongoing assault on Gaza, with the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave stating that the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing offensive has risen to 35,034 since last October.

1555 GMT — Hamas slams Biden for linking Gaza ceasefire to hostage release

Hamas criticised US President Joe Biden for linking a Gaza ceasefire to the release of Israelis held captive by the Palestinian group.

This position "is a regression from the results of the last round of negotiations, which led to our approval of a proposal drawn by mediators in Egypt and Qatar, with the US knowledge," Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas said it has shown flexibility during all rounds of negotiations to reach a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

"Biden's position once again confirms the US bias towards the criminal policy" pursued by Israel and shows "its continued political cover and military support for the genocide waged against our people," Hamas said.

1520 GMT — Fatalities as Israeli jets hit houses in Gaza City

Several people were killed and injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, according to witnesses.

The strikes targeted two houses in the Zaitoun neighborhood, the witnesses said.

Damage was reported to several nearby buildings in the area.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has yet to issue an exact death toll from the attack.

1256 GMT —Claim of safe zones in Gaza 'false and misleading': UNRWA chief

Commissioner-general of the UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) has expressed concern over the persistent displacement of Palestinians from their homes, suggesting there are no safe zones in Gaza.

"The Israeli authorities continue to issue forced displacement orders also known as 'evacuation orders'. This is forcing people in Rafah to flee anywhere and everywhere," Philippe Lazzarini said on X.

He said that since war began last October, most people in Gaza have moved multiple times, and "desperately sought safety that they never found."

"The claim of 'safe zones' is false and misleading. No place is safe in Gaza. Period," he added.

1150 GMT — UK rejects calls to halt arms sales to Israel amid Rafah military offensive

The UK government rebuffed calls to follow the US lead in halting some arms sales to Israel if it proceeds with a major ground operation in Rafah, the southern Gaza city home to 1.4 million refugees.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron, in an interview with the BBC, expressed his opposition to Israel's plans of an invasion in Rafah but emphasised that ceasing arms sales would "make Hamas stronger."

He claimed that the UK supplies a mere 1% of Israel's weaponry, indicating limited leverage in influencing Israeli actions.

1147 GMT — Israel reports rocket fire from Gaza as Tel Aviv expands offensive

Israel reported rocket fire from Gaza amid a deadly offensive on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said a missile launched toward the illegal settlement of Re'im near the Gaza border was intercepted.

No injuries or damage were reported.

1138 GMT — Full-scale Rafah offensive 'cannot take place': UN rights chief

A full-scale Israeli assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah "cannot take place," the UN human rights chief insisted, saying it could not be reconciled with international law.

"The latest evacuation orders affect close to a million people in Rafah. So where should they go now? There is no safe place in Gaza!" Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said in a statement.

He said a full-scale offensive could have a "catastrophic impact... including the possibility of further atrocity crimes."

1133 GMT — Israeli intervention in Gaza 'disproportionate': Greek foreign minister

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said Israeli intervention in Gaza is "disproportionate."

In an exclusive interview with Vradini Daily, Gerapetritis said: "We made it clear from the beginning that Israel has a right to self-defence within the limits of international law and especially humanitarian law.

"We made it clear that Hamas should not be identified with the Palestinian people. We asked for the immediate release of the hostages and additional protection of civilians and open humanitarian channels."

1123 GMT — Internet service cut off in southern Gaza: Palestinian telecom company

Internet service has been cut off in southern Gaza, the Palestinian telecom company Paltel said.

In a statement, the company said the service was disrupted by the ongoing Israeli offensive in the area.

"Our crews are working hard to restore the service as quickly as possible," it added.

1106 GMT — Death toll in besieged Gaza tops grim 35,000: Health Ministry

The health ministry in Gaza has said that at least 35,034 people have been killed in the territory during more than seven months of Israel's war on Gaza.

The toll includes at least 63 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 78,755 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began.

1053 GMT — Gaza civil defence says unable to reach Jabalia camp due to intense Israeli fire