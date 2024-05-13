Russia has said it had captured four more villages in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, as thousands of residents were evacuated from the offensive in an area where Russian troops were repelled in 2022.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "fierce fighting" was underway, while governor Oleg Synegubov said "all areas" of the regional border with Russia were now "under enemy fire almost around the clock"

In the last few days, nearly 6,000 residents in and around Vovchansk have been evacuated, according to Synegubov.

Zelenskyy called the situation in Vovchansk "extremely difficult".

"There are villages that have turned from a 'grey zone' into a combat zone, and the occupier is trying to gain a foothold in some of them, or simply use them for further advancement," Zelenskyy said.

Across the border in the Russian city of Belgorod, emergency services said 15 people were killed when a residential building was hit by a Ukrainian missile after it was intercepted by air defences.

In Ukraine, local prosecutors said four civilians had been killed in the Kharkiv region in the Russian ground offensive, which was launched on Friday.

The Ukrainian army's top commander said that although the situation was "complicated", his forces were managing to hold back further Russian advances.

But Russia's defence ministry said its forces had "advanced deeply into the enemy defences", a day after claiming the capture of five villages in Kharkiv region.