Hundreds of young Georgians crowded outside the Caucasus country's parliament after a night-long demonstration against a controversial "foreign influence" law that critics say was inspired by repressive Russian legislation.

The ex-Soviet republic has been gripped by escalating protests for weeks over the bill that demonstrators fear will sabotage its hopes of joining the European Union and erode democracy.

The ruling Georgian Dream party, which was forced to drop a similar bill last year after public outcry, is intent on passing the bill at a final hearing expected on Tuesday, arguing the new rules will promote transparency.

The law requires non-governmental organisations and media outlets that receive over 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as an "organisation pursuing the interests of a foreign power".

"We are planning to stay here for as long as it takes," 22-year-old Mariam Karlandadze told AFP news agency on Monday, as lawmakers pushed the bill through a legal committee.

"This law means not joining Europe. This is something that I have wanted my whole life," she said.

AFP journalists saw hundreds of riot police lining a street behind parliament, where law enforcement scuffled with protestors and carried out detentions.

Authorities had warned people who blocked parliament would be arrested, but thousands defied the warning and came to the building's gates.

EU condemns violence

The European Union, which granted Georgia candidate status last year, urged Tbilisi to investigate reported acts of violence and praised Georgians' "impressive commitment" to European integration.

"We strongly condemn acts of intimidation, threats, and physical assaults against the protesters, against civil society activists, against politicians and against journalists and media workers," spokesperson Peter Stano said.

One of the protestors, 26-year-old Ana Mirakove, said she was worried the standoff with police could become more violent at "any moment."

"No one here thinks it will be safe," she told AFP.

"I see Georgia where it belongs: within the European Union and free to decide its own future," she added.