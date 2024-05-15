Tens of thousands of civilians have fled the southern Gaza city of Rafah ahead of a threatened Israeli ground offensive, as Palestinians mark the anniversary of their "Nakba" or "catastrophe" of 1948.

On the eve of the "Nakba" commemoration on Wednesday, thousands of people took part in an annual march that took them through the ruins of villages that Palestinians were expelled from during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

Eyes glistening with tears, Abdul Rahman al Sabah, 88, recalled how members of the Haganah, a Zionist paramilitary group, forced his family from al Kassayer and "blew up our village".

During the war that accompanied Israel's creation, around 760,000 Palestinians fled or were forcibly driven from their homes and many took refuge in what would later become Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Now, Israeli attacks have displaced nearly 450,000 Palestinians from Rafah since May 6, and around 100,000 from northern Gaza, UN agencies said.

That means around a quarter of Gaza's population of 2.4 million people have been displaced again in about one week.

UN chief Antonio Guterres repeated his call for a humanitarian ceasefire to allow more aid into the besieged territory.

"I reiterate my appeal for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and for the release of all hostages. I call for the Rafah crossing to be re-opened immediately and for the unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza," he posted Tuesday on social media site X.

Humanitarian crisis