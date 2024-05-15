Ireland is certain to recognise Palestinian statehood by the end of May, the country's Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said, without specifying a date.

"We will be recognising the state of Palestine before the end of the month," Martin, who is also Ireland's deputy prime minister, told the Newstalk radio station on Wednesday.

In March the leaders of Spain, Ireland, Slovenia and Malta said in a joint statement that they stand ready to recognise Palestinian statehood.

Ireland has long said it has no objection in principle to officially recognising the Palestinian state if it could help the peace process in the Middle East.

But Israel's brutal war on Gaza has given the issue new impetus.

Last week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Spain, Ireland and Slovenia planned to symbolically recognise a Palestinian state on May 21, with others potentially following suit.

Exact date not certain

But Martin on Wednesday shied away from pinpointing a date.

"The specific date is still fluid because we're still in discussions with some countries in respect of a joint recognition of a Palestinian state," he said.