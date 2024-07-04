Accusing anyone and anything of being Hamas is Israel's favourite defence from criticism. This strategy may have served them well in the past, but now it is crumbling.

This was made apparent earlier this month when Israel's national security minister lashed out at US President Joe Biden for pausing certain arms shipments amid an impending Rafah incursion.

"Hamas 'loves' Biden," asserted Itamar Ben-Gvir on X.

In some ways, Ben-Gvir's invocation of "Hamas" came as no surprise. Israeli officials and their defenders have increasingly accused institutions and individuals who dare to criticise Israel of having links to or sympathies for Hamas.

But what was particularly outrageous about Ben-Gvir's post is the fact that Biden has been a staunch supporter of Israel throughout his political career and has shown unwavering loyalty for Israel's current war on Gaza.

Despite a growing chorus of international and domestic criticism for Israel's actions, mounting evidence of war crimes and the plausibility of genocide, the Biden administration has continued to send weapons to Israel, push a massive funding package, and protect Israel from any accountability.

Nonetheless, even this president—who has loudly and proudly declared his unwavering support for Israel—was not safe from the "Hamas" trick.

The slightest indication that Biden would have any red line was enough for such an absurd statement from an Israeli minister.

But the actions of Ben-Gvir against Biden have become a common defence for Israel, whereby "Hamas" is a catchall to describe any critic of Israel's violations of international humanitarian law and complete disregard for human life in Gaza.

Similarly, accusations of anti-Semitism have been wielded against critics of Israel as well.

However, the weaponisation of anti-Semitism has come under increased scrutiny, as Jewish faculty and students participating in protests openly reject these false narratives. Others, like professor of Holocaust and Genocide Studies Raz Segal, argue that the weaponisation of anti-Semitism actually puts Jewish people at risk.

Israeli officials likely engage in these false allegations, like affiliations with Hamas, because the use of such tactics have been effective in the past to deflect public discourse away from Israel’s actions. But the excessive use of this claim has brought them under question.

The UN is Hamas

Take the United Nations for example, and UNRWA, the UN relief agency that focuses on Palestine.

In December, Eylon Levy, who was at the time a spokesperson for the Israeli government, attacked the United Nations, saying that the international body has acted as "complicit partners in Hamas' human shield strategy."

Even after leaving his job, Levy has continued to make such statements, recently posting on X that "UNRWA is a Hamas front and an integral part of its military machine."