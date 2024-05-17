TÜRKİYE
Israel's disregard for int'l law endangers global peace, Türkiye warns
'No permanent peace in the Middle East will be possible without a two-state solution,' says Türkiye’s permanent representative to the UN, Levent Eler.
Türkiye announced its intervention in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). / Photo: AA Archive
May 17, 2024

Israel continues to ignore calls to cease attacks, end massacres, and provide uninterrupted humanitarian aid to Gaza despite UN Security Council resolutions, Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN's office in Vienna has said.

Delivering a speech before the Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Commission, Levent Eler noted that Israel's disregard for international law endangers the global order.

He also noted Türkiye's announcement to intervene in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday.

Highlighting that Türkiye welcomed that the UN General Assembly has enhanced Palestine's rights within the organisation, Eler stressed that no permanent peace in the Middle East will be possible without a two-state solution.

Israel has continued its brutal onslaught on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the besieged enclave.

More than 35,200 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 79,200 others have been injured since following an attack last October by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
