WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been permitted to have a full appeal over his extradition to the United States after arguing at London's High Court that he might not be able to rely on his right to free speech at a trial.

Two judges at the High Court on Monday said they had given him leave to have a full appeal to hear his argument that he might be discriminated against on the basis the Australian-born Assange is a foreign national.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered outside the court ahead of what was a key ruling after 13 years of legal battles, with two judges asked to declare whether they were satisfied by US assurances that Assange, 52, could rely on the First Amendment right if he is tried for spying in the US

The news was met outside the court by an eruption of cheering and singing. Assange's legal team had said if he lost, he could be on a plane across the Atlantic within 24 hours.

'Inadequate assurance'