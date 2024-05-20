WORLD
Israeli attacks threaten aid deliveries via Rafah crossing: Egypt
"Now there is a military presence on the outskirts of the Rafah crossing and military operations that put aid convoys and truck drivers in danger," Egypt's top envoy says.
Dozens of trucks loaded with humanitarian aid are waiting for entry to Gaza from the Egypt's Rafah border crossing following the Israeli army announced that it has taken control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing. / Photo: AA Archive
May 20, 2024

The cessation of aid deliveries through the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza is connected to the threat posed to humanitarian work by Israel's military attacks in the area, Egypt's foreign minister has said.

"Now there is a military presence on the outskirts of the Rafah crossing and military operations that put aid convoys and truck drivers in danger," Sameh Shoukry told reporters after meeting his Greek counterpart in Cairo on Monday.

"The procedures resulting from Israeli military operations affect the operation of the Rafah crossing," he said.

Activity has ceased at the Rafah crossing, which is positioned on Egypt's 13km (8 miles) border with Gaza, since Israel stepped up its military offensive and occupied the crossing from Gaza's side on May 7.

Aid deliveries stuck

International aid deliveries have been stuck on the Egyptian side of the border, leading to worries that some of the food supplies will perish. Parts of Gaza are at risk of famine after more than seven months of war.

Much of the aid delivered into Gaza since the start of Israel's brutal war on the enclave in October has come through Egypt, entering Gaza through Rafah or the nearby Karem Abu Salem crossing on Israel's border with the Palestinian territory.

Shoukry repeated calls for Israel to open other land crossings to deliver aid. "There are closed military crossings that should be used if there is real humanitarian concern about what is happening in Gaza," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
