The cessation of aid deliveries through the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza is connected to the threat posed to humanitarian work by Israel's military attacks in the area, Egypt's foreign minister has said.

"Now there is a military presence on the outskirts of the Rafah crossing and military operations that put aid convoys and truck drivers in danger," Sameh Shoukry told reporters after meeting his Greek counterpart in Cairo on Monday.

"The procedures resulting from Israeli military operations affect the operation of the Rafah crossing," he said.

Activity has ceased at the Rafah crossing, which is positioned on Egypt's 13km (8 miles) border with Gaza, since Israel stepped up its military offensive and occupied the crossing from Gaza's side on May 7.