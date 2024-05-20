Türkiye will observe a day of national mourning over the death of Iran's Ebrahim Raisi, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said after his late counterpart perished in a helicopter crash.

"We have decided to declare one day of national mourning over President Raisi's passing," Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in the capital, Ankara on Monday.

Noting Türkiye's role in search and rescue efforts for Raisi after news emerged that a helicopter he was on crashed in northwestern Iran, Erdogan said: "A Bayraktar Akinci UAV conducted 7.5 hours of search and scanning activities in the region despite the difficult weather conditions and flew a total of 2,100 kilometres (1,305 miles)," he added, referring to Türkiye's domestically manufactured unmanned aerial vehicle.

After Raisi's helicopter crashed, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry assigned the Akinci UAV and a Cougar-type helicopter with night vision capabilities to help in search activities.