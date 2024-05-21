The European Union has admitted to a "difficult situation" after a journalism consortium reported that Tunisia, Morocco and Mauritania were dumping irregular refugees in the desert with direct help from EU funds.

"This is a difficult situation. It's a fast-moving situation, and we will continue to work on it," European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer said on Tuesday.

He was responding to the investigation published by Lighthouse Reports in collaboration with outlets including Le Monde and The Washington Post.

The report said: "Europe supports, finances and is directly involved in clandestine operations in North African countries to dump tens of thousands of black people in the desert or remote areas each year to prevent them from coming to the EU."

It described a "system of mass displacement" that was "run thanks to money, vehicles, equipment, intelligence and security forces provided by the EU and European countries".

The report said refugees and asylum seekers in Morocco, Mauritania and Tunisia were being "apprehended based on the colour of their skin, loaded onto buses and driven to the middle of nowhere, often arid desert areas", without water or food.

Others reportedly were taken to border areas where they were allegedly "sold by the authorities to human traffickers and gangs who torture them for ransom".

The 27-nation EU has struck cooperation deals with the three named countries that include explicit financing to boost their abilities to curb irregular migration to Europe.

Brussels has allocated $160M to Tunisia, $228M to Mauritania and $678M to Morocco under these cooperation agreements.