The Rohingya of the Rakhine state in Myanmar continue to be one of the world's most persecuted and unwanted minorities. They made global headlines in 2012 and 2017 as victims of state-sponsored genocide at the hands of Myanmar's military junta, and then for becoming refugees while fleeing violence to countries such as Bangladesh.

More than 1.2 million Rohingya now live outside of Myanmar, making them one of the world's largest stateless populations.

Over the years, their plight has worsened as the stateless, isolated and impoverished group has been unable to return to Myanmar over fears of ethnic cleansing by a ruthless military junta which has gained notoriety for crimes against humanity.

But they must not be forgotten.

Around 600,000 Rohingya who remain in Myanmar are now subject to arson attacks by the Arakan Army (AA), an ethnic armed group representing the Buddhist Rakhine, which is currently fighting the Tatmadaw for greater state autonomy. The Tatmadaw is the Burmese junta ruling the country.

Last week, the Arakan Army asserted greater territorial control by seizing the town of Buthidaung. Its predominantly Rohingya population was again seen fleeing for their lives and are increasingly unsafe.

Given the imminent and renewed threat of genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya, the international community must act now to protect this vulnerable group.

History of discrimination

What is taking place in Myanmar in 2024 is not the first time the Rohingya have been systematically targeted. This month's attacks are the product of decades of apartheid-like conditions and statelessness institutionalised by the Bamar/ Buddhist majority and the Burmese government against the Rohingya population.

The group is a predominantly Muslim ethnic group who were denied Burmese citizenship in 1982 over a contention by the government that they did not belong to one of the 135 ethnic groups legally recognised by the state.

Instead, they have been constantly referred to as "Bangladeshis." Their lack of citizenship and identity has made them increasingly vulnerable and subject to systematic targeting and discrimination with regard to accessing education, availing healthcare, having birth rights and seeking legal recourse against ethnic violence.

Amid robust Buddhist nationalism in Myanmar, a chilling and harrowing series of ethnic killings were carried out against the Rohingya during the 2012 riots and the 2017 genocide.

This propelled the group into the international spotlight, with multiple calls from the International Criminal Court (ICC), the United Nations, journalists and governments being made to hold the junta accountable for their crimes.

Since the 2017 violence, at least 25,000 Rohingyas have lost their lives, 18,000 women and children were subjected to sexual violence, 116,000 tortured and over 700,000 have fled Rakhine.

Since the 2017 violence, at least 25,000 Rohingyas have lost their lives, 18,000 women and children were subjected to sexual violence, 116,000 tortured and over 700,000 have fled Rakhine for neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh.

While the International Court of Justice in 2020 did order the junta to prevent genocidal violence against the Rohingya, no prosecutions have taken place, with the military dominating Myanmar's politics as a totalitarian and fascist organisation.

Case for intervention

In addition to seeking justice for the ethnic cleansing campaign, the international community must tackle the issue of displaced Rohingya. Since 2017, a significant portion of the Rohingya population have remained as refugees in countries such as Bangladesh with no right to return.

Conditions for refugees are often lacking. In the Kutupalong camp in Bangladesh for example, the Rohingya continue to endure chronic malnourishment and poor sanitary conditions. Any attempt to return to their homeland is impeded by the threat of genocidal violence from Myanmar's military.

Most critically, the world must pay attention to the renewed violence in Myanmar, which would once again spiral into further ethnic cleansing of an already battered population.

This month, the Rohingya accused the Buddhist AA of torching Rohingya villages, shelters, houses, hospitals and schools in the predominantly Buthidaung town. The AA has denied this.