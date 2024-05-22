Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank have welcomed the decision by Spain, Ireland and Norway to recognise the state of Palestine.

"This is a wonderful step by a global conscience that had been in deep sleep about a cause that's more than 77 years old," Ismail Hassouna, a 46-year-old Palestinian, told AFP on Wednesday in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Spain, Ireland and Norway said they will recognise a Palestinian state from May 28, amid hopes that other European countries will follow suit.

Communications engineer Rami al Rifi, 27, from Gaza City, shared his "feeling of joy", and said he thought the Israel's war in Gaza had focused world attention on the Palestinian cause, leading to the move.

Awni Khattab, a displaced from Gaza, hoped the recognition would lead to Palestinian territorial sovereignty.

"We hope this decision will be implemented and that a Palestinian state will be established along the (June) 1967 borders," he told AFP.

But Ahmad Ziad, 37, interviewed in Rafah, was unconvinced.

"We need to see such talk being put into practice on the ground, otherwise it is useless," he said.

Hussein al Sheikh, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation executive committee, called the recognition moves "historical moments in which the free world triumphs for truth and justice", in a statement on X.

War as a catalyst