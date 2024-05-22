Thousands of Palestinians have been barred from performing the Hajj pilgrimage due to Israel's occupation of the Rafah crossing, the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs said.

"Preventing thousands in Gaza from performing the Hajj is a clear violation of freedom of worship and international humanitarian law," it added in a statement on Wednesday.

The Hajj, the pilgrimage to Islam's holiest site Kaaba in Mecca, is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims are required to perform it at least once in life if they have the means to do so.

"This is a new war crime added to the series of crimes committed by the (Israeli) occupation against our people and places of worship,’" the ministry said.

The Israeli army occupied the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing on the border with Egypt on May 7, the territory’s only window to the outside world that is not controlled by Israel.

Rafah ground offensive