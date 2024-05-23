WORLD
Four dead in stage collapse at Mexico candidate's rally
Videos of the accident broadcast by local media showed a giant screen toppling over during Maynez's rally.
Emergency personnel work at the site after a gust of wind caused a structure to collapse, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries, at a campaign event for the Citizens' Movement party, in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo Leon, Mexico May 22, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
May 23, 2024

Four people died and 15 others were injured when a stage collapsed during a campaign rally for Mexican presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez, according to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

On social media platform X, the incumbent president quoted a report from the Nuevo Leon state governor Samuel Garcia, who said "four dead and 15 injured are reported" from the incident.

Maynez said he was not injured in the accident at his rally in the town of San Pedro Garza.

"I am fine and in communication with the authorities" over what happened, he wrote on X, adding that the priority was to take care of the victims.

He did not specify how many people were hurt but said that members of his team had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Videos of the accident broadcast by local media showed a giant screen toppling over during Maynez's rally.

The 38-year-old centrist from the Citizens' Movement party is running for president in the June 2 vote, but lags far behind both frontrunner Claudia Sheinbaum and main opposition presidential candidate Xochitl Galvez in polling.

