Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was leveraging his country's lack of air defence systems to launch "brutal" strikes on frontline towns and cities.

"Russian terrorists are taking advantage of the fact that Ukraine still lacks sufficient air defence protection and the reliable ability to destroy terrorist launchers exactly where they are located –– near our borders," Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.

In the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv, Russian strikes killed at least five people, regional authorities said, in the latest aerial bombardment on the war-battered hub.

The surrounding region of Kharkiv has become the latest flashpoint of the war after Russian forces launched a surprise ground offensive in the border territory this month forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents.

"Five people were killed and nine were wounded," Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said in a post on social media.

The regional governor however said six people had been killed in the barrage of more than a dozen projectiles and that as many as 16 were wounded.

Kharkiv, which is the second-largest city in Ukraine and lies just dozens of kilometres from the border with Russia, has been under persistent shelling since Moscow's forces attacked in February 2022.