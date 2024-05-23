International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan's statement earlier this week that arrest warrants may be issued for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defence minister Yoav Gallant has sparked strong reactions from American lawmakers.

US president Joe Biden's administration has threatened to sanction the ICC in response, with Biden slamming the decision as "outrageous," and pledging to stand with Israel as the process plays out.

"Given the events of yesterday, I think we have to look at the appropriate steps to take to deal with again, what is a profoundly wrongheaded decision," Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said at a budget hearing with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, after saying he intended to work with Congress on legislation to penalise the ICC.

In addition to naming Israeli officials, Khan has also requested arrest warrants for Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and Mohammed Deif. A panel of three ICC judges will review the evidence presented by Khan's office to determine if the warrants will be issued.

Based on past cases, the process could take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months, Sergey Vasiliev, associate professor at University of Amsterdam’s Law Faculty said in an interview.

This isn’t the first time Biden has defended Israel, which is also accused of commiting Palestinian genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), against war crimes charges in the world’s top courts.

"Let me be clear: we reject the ICC's application for arrest warrants against Israeli leaders. Whenever these warrants may apply, there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas," Biden said at a celebration for Jewish American Heritage Month at the White House.

“Contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), what’s happening in Gaza is not genocide. We reject that,” Biden said in his speech.

"The Gaza genocide has, repeatedly, shown that there is no such thing as US Middle East policy," Libyan academic and freelance journalist Mustafa Fetouri wrote. "Instead, there is Israeli policy and the US officials and lawmakers will only do what pleases Tel Aviv, even if that means damaging the US's own interests."

How will these sanctions potentially work?

America has sanctioned the ICC and its staff before. On September 2, 2020, the US government imposed sanctions on an ICC prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, and another senior official, Phakiso Mochochoko, who were investigating whether US forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

Earlier in June that year, then-president Donald Trump had issued an executive order, allowing the US to effectively block the assets of ICC employees and stop them entering the country.

Bensouda and Mochochoko were also added to the US Department of Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (the SDN List), making it almost impossible for them to conduct any financial transactions, globally.

The majority of major financial institutions around the world often decline to engage in business with individuals on the SDN List. This means that the impact of sanctions goes beyond just freezing assets physically located in the US.

By rejecting ICC orders, the US joins other "ICC rejecters" including North Korea and Syria, besides Russia — countries, according to Fetouri, "usually described by Washington as rogue states."

"However," Fetouri continued, "the US is the only country in the world to pass a law giving its president the power to use any means available, including invasion, air bombardment, blackmail and even kidnapping, if necessary, to stop the ICC from prosecuting any American soldier in the custody of the ICC accused of some crimes—and there are plenty of them who fit this category of criminals."

Above the law