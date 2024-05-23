Al-Awda hospital in northern Gaza has been under Israeli military siege for a fifth straight day, according to medics.

"We are still under siege for the fifth day in a row," the hospital's acting director, Dr Mohammad Saleh, said on Thursday.

"Soldiers are present in the hospital's courtyard and in nearby houses," he said, adding that there was "continuous gunfire and shelling" towards it.

Troops stormed the hospital building on Wednesday evening, he said.

"The hospital was stormed and staff were forced to leave. At the moment I have only 13 staff, 11 patients and two women accompanying wounded children," Saleh said.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on social media platform X that 140 staff, patients and accompanying adults were inside the hospital when troops stormed it.

'Only two functional hospitals' remain