Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to join an upcoming peace summit as his country struggles to stave off unrelenting attacks by Russia in its 27-month-old offensive.

Moscow's forces have in recent weeks advanced on the battlefield and stepped up air strikes on cities, and Kiev hopes the June meeting in Switzerland will help pile international pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In English-language video recorded inside the charred remains of a printing press destroyed on Thursday in a Russian air strike, Zelenskyy said on Sunday the summit would "show who in the world really wants to end the war".

"I am appealing to the leaders of the world who are still aside from the global efforts of the Global Peace Summit – to President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China," he said.

"Please, show your leadership in advancing the peace – the real peace and not just a pause between the strikes."

Russia has said it sees no point in the conference to which Moscow is not currently invited.