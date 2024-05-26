WORLD
Zelenskyy urges Biden, Xi to join peace summit amid Russian advance in war
Zelenskyy seeks international support to halt Putin's aggression, warning that a ceasefire could aid Russia's rearmament.
Zelenskyy says it is crucial to get as many countries around the table at the peace talks as possible. / Photo: AFP Archive
May 26, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to join an upcoming peace summit as his country struggles to stave off unrelenting attacks by Russia in its 27-month-old offensive.

Moscow's forces have in recent weeks advanced on the battlefield and stepped up air strikes on cities, and Kiev hopes the June meeting in Switzerland will help pile international pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In English-language video recorded inside the charred remains of a printing press destroyed on Thursday in a Russian air strike, Zelenskyy said on Sunday the summit would "show who in the world really wants to end the war".

"I am appealing to the leaders of the world who are still aside from the global efforts of the Global Peace Summit – to President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China," he said.

"Please, show your leadership in advancing the peace – the real peace and not just a pause between the strikes."

Russia has said it sees no point in the conference to which Moscow is not currently invited.

Ukraine wants permanent peace

Russian sources told Reuters two days before Zelenskyy's comments that Putin was ready to halt the war in Ukraine with a negotiated ceasefire that recognises the current battlefield lines.

Zelenskyy and Ukraine's supporters say a ceasefire will only help Russia rearm and regroup.

Russia has in recent months made slow but steady gains along several parts of the sprawling eastern front and is attempting to push deeper into the northeastern Kharkiv region after a ground incursion launched earlier this month.

In an interview with Reuters last week, Zelenskyy said it was crucial to get as many countries around the table at the peace talks as possible. Putin has said he believes the talks may convert Ukrainian demands for a Russian withdrawal into an ultimatum for Russia.

