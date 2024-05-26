WORLD
Russia claims advances, control of Berestove village in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the claims concerning Berestove’s capture, and independent verification of Russia’s claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.
Clashes in the region have intensified since then, particularly near Vovchansk, which is located about 74 kilometres from Kharkiv. /Photo: AFP
May 26, 2024

Russia has claimed that its troops advanced in three settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, and took control of Berestove village.

According to a Russian Defense Ministry statement on Sunday, its forces are still advancing into Ukraine's defense, having "defeated" Ukrainian troops near the settlements in Lyptsi, Vovchansk, and Ruski Tyshky in the Kharkiv region.

It added that Russian forces also repelled a Ukrainian counterattack near the village of Hlyboke, which Moscow claimed to have captured on May 15.

However, Kiev disputed Moscow’s claim, saying in a statement issued by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that its troops pushed back Russian forces near the settlements of Ternova and Lyptsi, and are continuing to repel attacks near Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

“In the same settlements, as well as in the districts of Neskuchne, Zelene and Hlyboke, the enemy carried out a total of eight airstrikes,” the statement added.

On May 10, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said Russian forces attempted to breach the country’s defences in the Kharkiv region, opening a new front in the over two-year-long conflict that was hitherto concentrated in the country’s east and south.

Clashes in the region have intensified since then, particularly near Vovchansk, which is located about 74 kilometres from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Russia claims to have seized control of multiple border settlements since the start of its offensive on the Kharkiv front, as well as other fronts including Donetsk.

