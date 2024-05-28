The tent camps stretch for more than 16 kilometres along Gaza's coast, filling the beach and sprawling into empty lots, fields and town streets. Families dig trenches to use as toilets. Fathers search for food and water, while children scavenge in garbage and wrecked buildings for scraps of wood or cardboard for their mothers to burn for cooking.

Over the past three weeks, Israel's offensive in Rafah has sent nearly a million Palestinians fleeing the southern Gaza city and scattering across a wide area.

Most have already been displaced multiple times during Israel's nearly eight-month-old war in Gaza, which has devastated the territory and caused what the United Nations says is a near-famine.

The situation has been worsened by a dramatic plunge in the amount of food, fuel and other supplies reaching the UN and other aid groups to distribute to the population. Palestinians have largely been on their own to resettle their families and find the basics for survival.

"The situation is tragic. You have 20 people in the tent, with no clean water, and no electricity. We have nothing," said Mohammad Abu Radwan, a schoolteacher in a tent with his wife, six children, and other extended families.

"I can't explain what it feels like living through constant displacement, losing your loved ones," he said. "All of this destroys us mentally."

Abu Radwan fled Rafah soon after the Israeli assault on the city began on May 6 as bombardment neared the house where he was sheltering.

He and three other families paid $1,000 for donkey carts to take them to the outskirts of Khan Younis, about 6 kilometres away, where it took a day living outside before they could assemble the materials for a makeshift tent. Next to the tent, they dug a toilet trench, hanging blankets and old clothes around it for privacy.

Families usually have to buy the wood and tarps for their tents, which can run up to $500, not counting ropes, nails and the cost of transporting the material, the humanitarian group Mercy Corps said.

Many in Gaza have not received salaries for months and their savings are depleting. Even those who have money in the bank often can't withdraw it because there is so little physical cash in the territory. Many turn to black market exchanges that charge up to 20 percent to give cash for transfers from bank accounts.

Meanwhile, humanitarian convoys with supplies for the UN and other aid groups to distribute for free have fallen to nearly their lowest levels in the war, the UN says.

According to the latest figures from the UN humanitarian office OCHA on Friday, it is receiving an average of 53 trucks a day. Some 600 trucks a day are needed to stave off starvation, according to USAID.

In the past three weeks, most of the incoming aid has entered through two crossings from Israel in northern Gaza and via a US-built floating pier taking deliveries by sea. The two main crossings in the south, Rafah from Egypt and Kerem Shalom from Israel are either not operating or are largely inaccessible to the UN.

Entry of fuel has fallen to about a third of what it was before the Rafah offensive, according to OCHA. That reduced amount has to be stretched between keeping hospitals, bakeries, water pumps and aid trucks working.

The American humanitarian group Anera "is having difficulty distributing what we are able to bring in to the people who need it because there’s so little fuel for trucks," its spokesperson Steve Fake said.

'You can't walk'