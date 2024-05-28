Georgia's parliament has voted to override a presidential veto of a bill on "foreign agents" that has plunged the South Caucasus country into crisis, ignoring criticism from the West which says the legislation is authoritarian and Russian-inspired.

Tuesday's vote to ignore the objections of Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, whose powers are mostly ceremonial, sets the stage for the speaker of parliament to sign the bill into law in the coming days.

The dispute about the draft law has come to be seen as a key test of whether Georgia, for three decades among the most pro-Western of the Soviet Union's successor states, would maintain its Western orientation, or pivot instead to Russia.

The bill would require organisations receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from overseas to register as "agents of foreign influence", while also introducing punitive fines for violations, as well as onerous disclosure requirements.

The Georgian government says the bill is necessary to promote transparency and to stop what it describes as a plot by Western countries to drag Georgia into a war with Russia.

Thousands of opponents of the bill gathered outside the fortress-like parliament building during voting on Tuesday for the latest in a series of demonstrations that are among the largest in Georgia since it won independence from Moscow in 1991 as the Soviet Union crumbled.

Large numbers of riot police were deployed around the parliament building, where they have used teargas, pepper spray and water cannons against protesters in recent weeks.