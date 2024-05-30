As the United Kingdom gears up for a pivotal moment in its political landscape, the country's Parliament has been officially dissolved in preparation for the eagerly anticipated general election slated for July 4.

The dissolution of Parliament on early Thursday marks the commencement of a crucial phase in the UK, setting the stage for a fiercely contested battle for governmental control between the major political parties.

With Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leading the Conservative Party and Keir Starmer at the helm of the Labour Party, all eyes are on these two political powerhouses as they vie for voter support in the upcoming election.

Against a backdrop of economic challenges and societal concerns, including stagnant growth and rising living costs, both parties are poised to offer competing visions for the future of the nation.

Sunak's support for Israel's genocidal war on Gaza and how he and Starmer approach the Israel-Palestine conflict in the coming days is expected to impact voter decision.