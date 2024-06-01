WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands march against far-right in Germany ahead of EU elections
Civil society groups backed rally, aimed to boost voter turnout and counter the growing influence of extreme right-wing parties.
Thousands march against far-right in Germany ahead of EU elections
The rally, held before the EU Parliament vote, highlighted the dangers of extremism and the importance of a strong, united Europe. / Photo: AA
June 1, 2024

A massive anti-far-right, anti-racism demonstration took place in western Germany on Saturday.

Less than a week before the European Parliament elections begin, the demonstration was held in the city of Cologne with the theme "A Democratic Europe," attended by some 10,000 people.

Supported by various civil society groups, the demonstration aimed to boost participation in the European Parliament elections, especially among young people, and to send a message to the rising extreme far-right movements.

Speakers at the protest stressed that the rise of extreme far-right and demagogic parties poses a serious threat to fundamental political and social rights as well as human rights in Europe.

Recommended

Police ramped up security measures as local musicians provided entertainment during the event.

The European Parliament elections are due to take place in EU member states on June 6-9.

RelatedGerman court ruling deals fresh blow to far-right AfD
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat