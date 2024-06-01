A massive anti-far-right, anti-racism demonstration took place in western Germany on Saturday.

Less than a week before the European Parliament elections begin, the demonstration was held in the city of Cologne with the theme "A Democratic Europe," attended by some 10,000 people.

Supported by various civil society groups, the demonstration aimed to boost participation in the European Parliament elections, especially among young people, and to send a message to the rising extreme far-right movements.

Speakers at the protest stressed that the rise of extreme far-right and demagogic parties poses a serious threat to fundamental political and social rights as well as human rights in Europe.