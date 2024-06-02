Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with heads of state and legislators in Singapore late on Saturday and early on Sunday, seeking security assistance and support for a peace summit after arriving for a surprise visit to the Shangri-La Dialogue.

On the social media platform X, Zelenskyy said he had met with Indonesia's president-elect, Prabowo Subianto; a delegation from the US Congress; and the president of Timor-Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta.

"It is very important for us to begin the process of establishing a just peace," Zelenskyy said.

"Russia does not want to end the war. Therefore, we must work together with the entire world to bring peace closer."

He said Ramos-Horta had agreed to attend the summit, scheduled for mid-June in Switzerland. At last year's Shangri-La Dialogue, Prabowo had proposed an Indonesian plan for ending the war in Ukraine.

Russia has not attended the security summit in Singapore since the war began in Ukraine in 2022.