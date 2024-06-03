When Saudi Arabia last week detained and subsequently deported six reporters from the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), it virtually set the cat among the pigeons in a region awash with strife.

In a report, the IRIB said that this group of documentary producers was arrested while recording a recitation of the Quran at the Prophet's Mosque. They were reportedly interrogated for several hours before being transferred to the Medina Central Police Station without any reasons being disclosed.

Furthermore, it was reported that two days later, the Saudi police detained two more journalists, including a reporter from the al-Alam channel and a reporter from the semi-official IRNA, both Iranian news outlets.

These journalists were arrested while disembarking from their vehicle to attend the Kumeyl Prayer ceremony at the hotel where Iranian pilgrims were staying. On the same day, a radio documentarian was also reportedly summoned and detained at his hotel in Medina.

What actually happened

Peyman Jebelli, the head of IRIB who welcomed these journalists at the airport after they were deported from Saudi Arabia without performing their Hajj rites, stated, "This incident was surprising for us as well, because we had not encountered such a situation in previous years. We still do not have information about the reasons for this incident, and we will conduct the necessary investigations, God willing."

The lack of any explanation from the Saudi government regarding the deportation of these journalists has made matters even more mysterious.

However, the most likely cause of this incident is the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's recent call regarding this year's Hajj ceremony.

On May 6, Khamenei, in a meeting with the leaders and officials of Iranian Hajj delegations, stated, "Since the revolution, disavowal (bara'at) has been one of the fundamentals of Hajj. However, this year, with the great and strange events in Gaza, which have revealed the bloodthirsty nature of the structures rooted in Western civilisation more than ever before, this year's Hajj is specifically the Hajj of disavowal."

Considering the structure of the Iranian state and Ali Khamenei’s position within it, this call can be seen as an order for Iranians. In other words, Iranian officials will make great efforts to implement Khamenei’s order.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is strongly opposed to this, and the disavowal action has caused tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia several times in the past.

Most likely, the detention and deportation of Iranian journalists in Saudi Arabia were related to their preparations for the disavowal action.

Iran's disavowal propaganda

In the context of Iran's revolutionary discourse, the issue of disavowal (bara'at), which is a jurisprudential matter in Islam, is not limited to individual or doctrinal matters but also encompasses political and social dimensions.

In Iran's political perspective on Islam, the concept of disavowal goes beyond being a matter of the heart and emotions, extending to distancing from, isolating, and actively rejecting polytheists and those who continuously conspire against Muslims and even humanity as a whole.

This active rejection is manifested during the Hajj ceremony through the chanting of slogans such as "Death to America" and "Death to Israel," when Iranian pilgrims express their anger towards the West.

Iran's disavowal propaganda was initiated by Khomeini following the 1979 Revolution. First conducted in 1980, this propaganda reached a new phase in 1987 with Khomeini's call for a "return to the Abrahamic Hajj".