Mexican voters have spoken with a resounding voice, electing Claudia Sheinbaum as the country's first-ever female president, with more than double the vote share of her nearest rival, Xóchitl Gálvez.

Amidst a worrying period of violence towards both candidates and voters - at least 34 candidates were killed this election season - it is important to remember that Mexico has still undertaken a monumental exercise in democracy.

An electorate of around 60 million people have expressed their preference, something to be celebrated. It appears that both Sheinbaum, of Morena, Mexico's governing political party, and her coalition have significantly outperformed polls.

In Mexico City, for instance, Clara Brugada has won for mayor by around a 10 percent margin, even though commentators had been convinced it would be too close to call. It is fitting that as Mexico elects its first female president, the most important sub-national leader will be another woman.

So what does Sheinbaum's landslide victory mean for Mexico? In some senses, more of the same, of course.

Status quo?

She has indicated that she will continue to steer the political path established by former President Andres Manuel López Obrador (aka AMLO) – after all, this was as much a vote for the party as for the candidate.

And this is a party with concrete achievements over the last six years: a notable reduction in inequality achieved during a period of underwhelming economic growth (which alone makes it very unusual in Latin America); a meaningful expansion of pensions; and perhaps most obviously, the doubling of the minimum wage.

Despite the claims of the opposition, this election was not about communism or class warfare, as least as we know it.

Sheinbaum'svictory speech was conciliatory. Though she acknowledged vigorous opposition from some sectors of society, she brought a message of "peace and harmony" and a promise to continue the journey towards a "fair and prosperous Mexico."

In a global context, the New York Times called Sheinbaum's victory an instance in which "populism is ascendent." However, populism is much more a style of politics than an ideology, and Sheinbaum is no AMLO in that regard.

She is fairly serious, much less confrontational than her predecessor, and projects reliability, balance and diligence. These are hardly the archetypes of populism.

Here, I think, we see that populism is being confused with popularity. There are arguments to be made about the concentration of power, and whether a supermajority increases the likelihood that the next Morena government will disregard the opposition.

Equally, though, Sheinbaum can point to her enormous mandate and quite reasonably invoke the will of the people. I would expect some of the rambunctious pugilism so beloved of López Obrador and his most devoted supporters to be dialled down considerably.