The ceasefire proposal announced by US President Joe Biden has placed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a crossroads, with either path likely to shape the legacy of Israel's deeply divisive leader.

The proposal offers the possibility of ending Israel's eight-month war in Gaza, returning scores of Israeli hostages, quieting the northern border with Lebanon, and potentially advancing a historic agreement to normalise ties with Saudi Arabia.

But it may also likely splinter Netanyahu's governing coalition, potentially sending him into the opposition and making him vulnerable to a conviction in his corruption trial.

Netanyahu's rejection of the deal, on the other hand, could deepen Israel's international isolation, worsen ties with Biden administration eager to wind down the war, and expose him to accusations of having abandoned the hostages to save his own skin.

It's a problem, and that may explain the strange choreography of Biden's Friday night address: An American president, announcing what he says is an Israeli proposal.

Netanyahu acknowledged the proposal, which has been shared with Hamas resistance group through mediators, but then contradicted Biden's remarks. He said Israel remains committed to dismantling Hamas' capabilities and that any talk of a permanent ceasefire before then was a "non-starter."

Related Netanyahu seeks to block inquiry into Oct. 7 attack by Hamas: report

On Monday, he said the destruction of Hamas is "part of the proposal" and was quoted as telling a closed parliamentary hearing that Israel reserves the right to return to war if its objectives are not met.

But it has never been clear whether the destruction of Hamas is even possible.

Shockingly, while Netanyahu's office stressed the war would continue until all of Israel's "goal s are achieved" [defeat of Hamas], Biden told mediator Qatar that he saw Hamas as "the only obstacle to a complete ceasefire" in Gaza, and urged him to press the group to accept it.

Biden said Israel had degraded Hamas to the point where it could no longer carry out an October 7-style raid, and that by continuing the war, Israel risked getting bogged down in Gaza.

But Netanyahu may have other plans.

'Netanyahu’s endgame is to survive'

Netanyahu's critics fear he will reject any ceasefire to appease his ultranationalist ruling partners, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The extremist ministers want to continue the war, fully reoccupy Gaza and rebuild illegal Jewish settlements there.

They have already vowed to leave the government if the proposal announced by Biden comes to pass. Netanyahu's political opponents have offered a safety net if he reaches a deal to release hostages but they are unlikely to help him stay in office long-term.

"Everything that Ben-Gvir and Smotrich demand or threaten to do, you see Netanyahu is very attentive to that," said Tal Schneider, an Israeli political commentator. "Netanyahu's endgame is to survive."

Netanyahu's current regime, formed in late 2022 after five consecutive elections, is the most extremist in Israel's history. Months before the war, it pushed policies that entrenched Israel's occupation of the West Bank, deepened the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community's reliance on state subsidies and set in motion an overhaul of the judicial system that tore the country apart.

The coalition initially had a slim majority of 64 seats in Israel's 120-seat parliament —enough to govern but with a fragility that would keep Netanyahu's fate tied to the whims of any of the smaller parties that form the government.

Difficult political environment

Shortly after Israel launched the war on Gaza, Benny Gantz, a former military chief and a top political rival of Netanyahu, joined the government in a show of unity. Netanyahu, Gantz and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant formed a three-man War Cabinet to direct the assault in Gaza.