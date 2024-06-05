WORLD
2 MIN READ
Zelenskyy, Qatari emir discuss return of Ukrainian children from Russia
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy and the Qatar's Emir Al Thani focused on returning Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, addressing economic issues and preparing for an upcoming summit in Switzerland.
Zelenskyy, Qatari emir discuss return of Ukrainian children from Russia
Qatar assists Ukraine in organising the return of children from Russia-occupied territories. / Photo: Reuters
June 5, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Qatar, he has said on social media, to discuss the return of Ukrainian children from Russia and other issues.

Since July 2023, Qatar has helped bring back dozens of children taken to Russia and occupied territories during the more than two-year war, an issue that is highly sensitive in Ukraine.

"Qatar assists Ukraine in returning children abducted by Russia. We will discuss these efforts," Zelenskyy said on Wednesday, announcing talks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Zelenskyy said that Qatar had played an active role in organising an upcoming Ukraine summit in Switzerland, where Kiev hopes the return home of Ukrainian children will be a key agenda item.

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova over the alleged illegal deportations.

Recommended

The Kremlin, which has not been invited to the summit, has said it would be "absurd" to discuss the prospects of reaching a lasting peace in Ukraine without including Russia.

Zelenskyy also said he would discuss economic and security-related issues on his trip in Qatar.

RelatedKremlin: Swiss summit on Ukraine is waste of time without Russia
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat