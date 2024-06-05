WORLD
UK woman charged over 'milkshake assault' on politician Farage
The newly appointed leader of the anti-immigration Reform UK party, was covered in what appeared to be a banana milkshake after emerging from a pub thronged by crowds.
Farage, a former European Parliament member, has run for and failed seven times to become a British MP. / Photo: AP
June 5, 2024

A 25-year-old British woman has been charged with assault after Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage was doused with a milkshake during his campaign launch, police said.

Essex Police said Victoria Thomas Bowen was charged with assault on Wednesday by beating and criminal damage in connection with the incident in Clacton-on-Sea on Tuesday.

She will appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on July 2, a statement said.

Farage, the newly appointed leader of the anti-immigration Reform UK party, was covered in what appeared to be a banana milkshake after emerging from a pub thronged by crowds.

He had earlier been given a rousing welcome in the Brexit-supporting stronghold.

Milkshake attack

It was not the first time Farage had been targeted in a milkshake attack.

A man doused him when he was the leader of Reform's forerunner, the Brexit party, during the 2019 European election campaign.

The perpetrator, Paul Crowther, admitted to assault and criminal damage to a lapel mic on Farage's suit, and was ordered to carry out 150 hours of community service and pay damages.

The Clacton constituency, currently held by the Conservatives, was the first to elect a lawmaker for Farage's former political vehicle, the UK Independence Party (UKIP), in 2014.

Farage, a former European Parliament member, has run for and failed seven times to become a British MP.

His candidacy threatens to split the right-wing vote.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
