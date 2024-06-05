A 25-year-old British woman has been charged with assault after Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage was doused with a milkshake during his campaign launch, police said.

Essex Police said Victoria Thomas Bowen was charged with assault on Wednesday by beating and criminal damage in connection with the incident in Clacton-on-Sea on Tuesday.

She will appear at Colchester Magistrates Court on July 2, a statement said.

Farage, the newly appointed leader of the anti-immigration Reform UK party, was covered in what appeared to be a banana milkshake after emerging from a pub thronged by crowds.

He had earlier been given a rousing welcome in the Brexit-supporting stronghold.

Milkshake attack