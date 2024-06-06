The image shows tents in a camp, highlighted to spell out one single phrase: "All Eyes on Rafah." It has been shared more than 50 million times.

A single image, not even an authentic photograph, is the focus of a singular campaign on Instagram that has caught the attention of the algorithm and captured the imaginations of users across national borders — a show of support for the Palestinian movement as Israel's war on Gaza enters its eighth month.

The simple AI-generated image was created and first shared by a Malaysia-based Instagram user and has gone viral on the social media platform, with a message that attempts to call attention to the small southern city of Rafah after Israeli airstrikes killed at least 45 people in a camp for displaced Palestinians.

As international outrage followed the incident, the phrase took centre stage in the online discourse.

According to Noura Erakat, a Palestinian-American activist, this reaction is a gut response to what she calls the failure of an international system to do its work.

"I don't think there was a coordinated purpose. It was literally just an outpouring of anger, frustration, all at once, a global condemnation in lieu of actual international institutions being able to apply meaningful pressure on Israel," says Erakat, an associate professor of Africana studies at Rutgers University in New Jersey.

The phrase 'All Eyes on Rafah' has been mobilised before. According to Erakat, it streamlined the focus on Israel's military campaign and scrutinised it.

"Standing at attention and ready is also ensuring we are watching closely, scrutinising with care and so that" — as she puts it — "Israeli atrocities are not given a pass."

Social media's role

There have been multiple social media trends and campaigns during Israel's war on Gaza. People use their platforms to be a part of such trends for varied reasons.

"Being a part of the 'All eyes on Rafah' trend is people's way of lending their support and helping spread the message of what's happening in Israel," says Matt Navarra, a social media consultant and industry analyst.

"It is also to be part of that movement or that change in any small way that they can."

Social media campaigns around political issues are hardly new, and many have grabbed such attention, from "Black Lives Matter" to #metoo to — an early example — the Arab Spring movement of 2011.

Israel's supporters, too, have taken to social media throughout the war to document Hamas violence or the plight of hostages held by the resistance group. When they generate enough activity and engagement, many claim millions of eyeballs.

The ultimate goal: to influence those who can make change happen, whether they be presidents or prime ministers or people who hold influence and away. Any of those, Navarra says, can have a significant impact.