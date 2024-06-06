WORLD
3 MIN READ
US pledges support to Ukraine as world leaders mark D-Day anniversary
US President Biden urges Western and NATO allies to recapture the spirit of D-Day and work together at a time when he said democracy is "under great threat".
US pledges support to Ukraine as world leaders mark D-Day anniversary
With the numbers of veterans, many aged 100 or more, fast dwindling, this is likely to be the last major ceremony in Normandy honouring them in their presence. / Photo: AP
June 6, 2024

US President Joe Biden has made an impassioned call for the defence of freedom and democracy at the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, urging Western powers to stay the course with Ukraine and not surrender to Russia.

At a joint ceremony with French President Emmanuel Macron and US veterans at the Normandy American Cemetery on Thursday, Biden said it was "simply unthinkable" to surrender to Russian aggression and he promised no let-up in support of Ukraine.

He urged Western and NATO allies to recapture the spirit of D-Day and work together at a time when he said democracy was "under greater threat" than at any time since the end of World War Two.

"Isolationism was not the answer 80 years ago and is not the answer today," Biden said in his speech.

Last major ceremony

On June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 Allied soldiers invaded France by sea and air to drive out the forces of Nazi Germany, coming ashore at five beaches codenamed Omaha, Juno, Sword, Utah and Gold or dropping from the sky.

With the numbers of veterans, many aged 100 or more, fast dwindling, this is likely to be the last major ceremony in Normandy honouring them in their presence.

Biden said it was the highest honour to salute the assembled US veterans, turning away from the podium to tell them: "God love ya."

Recommended

"The men who fought here became heroes," he said. "They knew beyond any doubt there are things that are worth fighting and dying for."

With war raging in Ukraine on Europe's borders, the anniversary of this turning point in World War Two carries special resonance.

It takes place in a year of many elections, including for the European Parliament this week and in the US in November.

Speaking at a British ceremony in Ver-sur-Mer earlier on Thursday, Britain's King Charles, in full military uniform, also urged greater international collaboration to fight for peace.

"We recall the lesson that comes to us again and again across the decades: free nations must stand together to oppose tyranny," said Charles, who spoke in both French and English.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and many others will also take part in the day of tributes.

But Russia, which attacked Ukraine in 2022, touching off Europe's biggest armed conflict since World War Two, was not invited.

RelatedBiden lets Ukraine hit Russia with American weapons — officials
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat