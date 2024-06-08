Four days of voting to choose a new European Parliament has passed the halfway mark with Slovakia shaken by an assassination attempt last month on its premier and influential Italy joining in.

Most of the European Union’s 27 member countries, including powerhouses France and Germany, go to the polls on Sunday, the final day, with projected overall results due late that evening.

Slovakia’s voters have rallied to the ruling left-wing Smer-SD party in the wake of the May 15 shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico, who blamed the attack on the main opposition and its “aggressive and hateful politics”.

Authorities said the assassination attempt, by a 71-year-old poet, was politically motivated.

One voter, Jozef Zahorsky, a 44-year-old teacher, said “it was not easy” but he cast his ballot for Smer because it stood for “the interests of Slovakia, not Brussels”.

Fico’s party opposes EU arms deliveries to Ukraine and rails against alleged “warmongers” in Brussels. Slovakia’s president-elect, Peter Pellegrini, victor in April national polls, is also Ukraine-sceptic.

On Saturday he said the European Union was at a “crossroads”, needing a “new defence policy” and an alternative to a “restrictive” Green transition harming industry and competition.

Italy's Giorgia Meloni