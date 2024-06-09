Sunday, June 9, 2024

1743 GMT — Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz has announced his resignation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency government amid a months-long war in Gaza.

"We are leaving the unity government with a heavy heart," Gantz said in a televised address.

Gantz also urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold early elections "as soon as possible".

Gantz, a former military chief, joined Netanyahu’s emergency government shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

1658 GMT — Israel army says senior commander resigns over Oct 7 attack

Israel's army has said that a senior commander had resigned over what he called his failure to prevent the October 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"The commander of the 143rd Division, Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, informed his commanders today of his intention to end his service in the (Israeli army)," said a statement by the military.

"The officer will finish his duties in the near future."

Rosenfeld wrote in a resignation letter released by the army: "Everyone has to take responsibility for their part, and I am the one responsible in Division 143."

"On October 7, I failed my life's mission: to protect the envelope," he wrote, referring to the southern Israeli communities on the border with Gaza.

1652 GMT — Yemen’s Houthis claim attacks on British destroyer, 2 ships

Yemen’s Houthi group has claimed to have targeted a British destroyer in the Red Sea and two ships in the Arabian Sea.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said their fighters attacked the British destroyer Diamond in the Red Sea with ballistic missiles “in response to the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.”

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has said that it had received a report of an incident 89 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's port city of Aden, adding that authorities are investigating.

1637 GMT –– Likud member Danny Danon tapped as Israeli envoy to UN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has appointed his party member Danny Danon as the next ambassador to the United Nations.

Danon will replace Gilad Erdan, whose term has ended.

1515 GMT — Israeli settlers burn Palestinian homes, lands in West Bank

Settlers from the Israeli settlement of Homesh, near Nablus in the occupied West Bank, threw burning tires at Palestinian homes in several areas north of the village, burning a nearby agricultural land to ashes, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Jewish settlers also set a house ablaze in the town of Burqa, north of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Since October 7, settler violence against Palestinians and their properties has increased. Attacks by Israeli soldiers and settlers have killed more than 500 people in the occupied West Bank.

1435 GMT — Hamas armed wing says 3 hostages were killed in Israeli operation in Gaza

Hamas' armed wing Qassam Brigades has said in a video posted on its Telegram channel that three hostages were killed, including a US citizen, in an Israeli military operation in which some hostages were freed.

The group did not release the names of those said to be killed, but the video showed what appeared to be three unidentifiable corpses using censor bars over their faces.

Our captives will not be released unless our prisoners are freed - Hamas' Qassam Brigades

1427 GMT — Israel’s Gantz expected to resign from government: Media

Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz is expected to resign on Sunday evening, according to Israeli media.

Last month, Gantz set June 8 as a deadline for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to draft a post-war plan in Gaza or he will leave the coalition. On Saturday, however, he delayed his planned press conference.

Gantz, a former defence minister, said early Sunday that he will give a statement to the media in t he evening amid expectations that he will announce his resignation.

1331 GMT — Israel arrests 22 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army has detained 22 more Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

A woman and a child were among the detainees in the raids that targeted the cities of Jenin, Qalqilya, Tulkarm, Hebron, Ramallah and Jericho, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The new arrests brought to 9,125 the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

1149 GMT — Pope Francis urges immediate action to aid war-hit Gaza with 'all means'

Pope Francis has urged the international community to "urgently" take action, using "all means" possible to help the people of Gaza affected by war.

"Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach those in need, and no one can impede it," the pope said.

He noted that Saturday marked the 10th anniversary of a peace prayer he hosted in the Vatican Gardens, attended by both then-Israeli President Shimon Peres and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

"This meeting showed that shaking hands is possible, and that to make peace, you need courage much more courage than to make war," he said.

1144 GMT —Gulf bloc condemns Israeli attack on Gaza refugee camp

Kuwait, Oman and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have condemned an Israeli attack that killed hundreds in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

At least 274 people were killed and nearly 700 others injured in Israeli bombardment of the camp on Saturday, according to local health authorities.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry termed the Israeli attack as “barbaric” and a “flagrant violation of international law."

It called on the international community and the UN Security Council “to shoulder their responsibilities to stop this barbaric aggression against the Palestinian people."

1128 GMT — Gaza Health Ministry appeals to provide fuel to hospitals amid Israeli onslaught