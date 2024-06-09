WORLD
3 MIN READ
US provoking 'whirlpool of arms race' in South China Sea — Beijing
Accusing the US of escalating tensions, China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun claimed US-led military activity in the South China Sea is fueling maritime disputes and harming the rightful interests of coastal nations.
US provoking 'whirlpool of arms race' in South China Sea — Beijing
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion in annual ship commerce/ Photo: AP Archive
June 9, 2024

The US poses the largest security challenge in the South China Sea as its military deployment there is turning it into "the whirlpool of an arms race", Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong has said in remarks.

Recent maritime run-ins between China and the Philippines, a US treaty ally, have made the highly strategic South China Sea a potential flashpoint between Washington and Beijing.

"At present, the biggest security challenge in the South China Sea comes from outside the region," Sun said in comments published by his ministry, after attending a high-level meeting on East Asian cooperation in Laos.

Sun said US-led forces were "promoting military deployment and actions in the South China Sea, inciting and intensifying maritime disputes and contradictions, and damaging the legitimate rights and interests of coastal countries".

A move by the United States to deploy medium-range missile systems in the area "is dragging the region into the whirlpool of an arms race, placing the entire Asia Pacific region under the shadow of geopolitical conflicts", Sun said.

RelatedChina and US conduct rival exercises in tense South China Sea
Recommended

'Managing disputes through dialogue'

China is committed to properly managing disputes with the parties in the South China Sea through dialogue, he added.

In April, the Philippines said during a meeting with US allies that it was determined to assert its sovereign rights in the South China Sea, accusing China of escalating "its harassment" of the Philippines.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion in annual ship commerce, and has deployed hundreds of coast guard vessels as far as 1,000 km off its mainland to police what it says is its jurisdiction.

The Philippines and China have sparred repeatedly this past year near disputed features that fall within Manila's exclusive economic zone.

China accuses the Philippines of encroachment while Manila and its allies have condemned what they call aggression by Beijing. The United States has said it stands with Manila.

RelatedPhilippines raises alarm over China's 'dangerous' actions in South China Sea
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide will come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat